Melania Trump Mocked For 'Smothering' Barron, 18, As She Prepares To Be a 'Part-Time' FLOTUS

Melania Trump has decided to be a 'part-time' FLOTUS for Donald Trump and 'full-time' mother for Barron Trump. To carry out her duties, the former first lady will divide her time between New York and Washington, DC. Barron, a student at New York University, has chosen to commute from his home in Trump Tower to attend the Stern School of Business instead of living in a dorm. Melania has therefore made it her top priority to be present for her son; however, netizens criticize the move and call out the former Slovenian model for being a 'clingy' parent.

"He's a grown adult at NYU... any other woman following her son to college would be laughed at as smothering her adult manchild... but the clapping seals will cheer this as a good thing. Weird," an X user slammed. "How are you being a full-time mom to a college student? I don't think she cared too much about being first lady the first time around. She probably just wants a normal life while being supportive at the same time," another person questioned.

Others supported her choice to stay out of politics this time around. "Considering the amount of unwarranted bullying from dems she endured the first go-round, this seems a fair compromise. Nobody deserves that kind of abuse," a person wrote. "I admire her for the way she protects her child," someone praised her parenting skills. "Now watch as liberals trash an accomplished woman for trying to be a working mom," an X user agreed.

Melania & Barron Trump leave Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 07, 2021, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

Melania conspicuously stayed away from Trump's presidential campaign trail throughout the election season, remaining a devoted mother to Barron. Although, she did make a rare appearance during the Madison Square Garden event last month. “Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let’s seize this moment and create a country for tomorrow — the future that we deserve,” she envisioned in front of the crowd while supporting her husband. As per The Hill, the former first lady was instrumental in organizing two fundraisers for the LGBTQ organization Log Cabin Republicans: one in New York City and one at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The former model revealed in her recent memoir, titled Melania, her desire to guard her privacy. "I have chosen to maintain a more discreet presence in the public eye, in stark contrast to Donald," she wrote. "I have always prized my privacy and opted for a more selective lifestyle." Meanwhile, the President-elect had earlier disclosed about his son to the Daily Mail: "He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU." Barron received his diploma from Palm Beach's esteemed Oxbridge Academy in May. The young scion was introduced to the political scene during Trump's campaign rally in Miami on July 9, where he received a thunderous standing ovation.