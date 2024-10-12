Inside Melania Trump's Memoir: 5 Of The Wildest Revelations That You Simply Can't Miss

Wildest Revelations From Melania Trump's New Memoir

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Melania Trump's tell-all memoir hit the racks nationally on October 8. According to the New York Times, a thick photo insert, featuring an old advertisement she created for Camel cigarettes is included in the 182 pages long work. Additionally, the former model meticulously details her family history. Her mother, Austrian Amalija, a pattern-maker by trade, was the daughter of an onion farmer and passed away this year. Her father, Viktor, worked as a driver before going into sales. Her narrative starts when she arrives in a limousine in New York wearing a family necklace inscribed with the German phrase Ich liebe dich, which translates to "I love you." The work thereafter she describes the fateful meeting with Donald Trump and her dedicated journey to becoming the First Lady. But that's not all. Melania also penned some wild assertions that have surged book sales through the roof.

An Ode To Her Communist Roots

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

Melania's book lays out communist roots, painting a pretty picture of her childhood. She describes her experiences attending Formula One races, going to Italy with her family, going skiing in the Alps, attending an Elton John performance, having a private nanny, and owning a collection of prestigious Mercedes Benzes in addition to Ford Mustangs, German BMWs, and a Ford Cougar XR-7. Additionally, there was a "Citroën Maserati SM," which offered "a taste of freedom." Stories of "her glamorous travels to Paris and other neighboring European capitals" were passed down to her by her mother when she was growing up. She also recounts how her family had been 'displaced' to Austria “during the turbulent years of World War II.” “It was here that he would go on to breed a culinary masterpiece—the renowned raška čebula, or Raka onion, a sweet red variety that quickly became a favorite among the Slovenian people,” she wrote of her beloved grandfather, Anton.

Details of Her Early Modelling Days

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Carlo Allegri

While promoting her book on X, the former model stated that she was proud of her 'nude modeling' days. “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?” she asked. She added, “Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.” As per CNN, a 2016 smear campaign had highlighted her nude modeling. The New York Post released several previously unpublished images that were purportedly taken in 1995 and appeared in a now-defunct French men's magazine, The Ogle Office. She detailed her illustrious career working for the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, the Canadian version of Elle magazine, Fitness, and Glamour publications.

Her Strict Food Choices

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kiyoshi Ota

Melania candidly discussed her travels abroad and the stringent dietary restrictions she followed at the time. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," she shared. According to Hola Magazine, even though it seems like a simple request, she ran into trouble when she and the Republican leader traveled to Japan in May 2019 because they had an official state visit planned at the Imperial Palace. As the pair sat down for a fancy dinner, Melania informed her staff that she would not be consuming any sushi. The two were treated to an elaborate six-course dinner that included turbot a la meunière sauce tomate and consommé à la royale, followed by cote de boeuf rotie (Côte de bœuf rôtie), salade de saison, and glace mont fuji, with melon and grapes being the sixth dish. "However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences," she stated in her book.

Her Close Relationship With the Middle Eastern and British Royals

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Mikhail Svetlov; (R) Photo by Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool

According to USA Today, in 2017, Melania broke customs and greeted the King of Saudi Arabia without donning a headscarf during an official visit. However, she revealed that the 'Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,' King Salman, too broke protocols while welcoming her. “I had been warned that it wasn’t Muslim tradition to shake hands with women and that the King might not extend me the courtesy,” she wrote. “But when we met, he not only shook my hand but kissed it! This was a promising start!” The former president also narrated a similar story at a fundraiser in 2018. Donald stated, “So, I get off the plane, I shake his hand, I don't bow, and Melania offers her hand. He grabs her hand, and kisses her, mwah, mwah, mwah. And I go, hey, King, lay off, that's enough—three kisses!” Melania also shared that the late Queen Elizabeth II gifted her a silver box decorated with a rose, a thistle, and a shamrock. She also claimed to be 'pen pals' with King Charles III and recalled connecting with him at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace. “It was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him...we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” she wrote.

Her Awkward Meeting With the Pope

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vatican Pool

Melania recalled her meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017. She described being excited “as a Catholic,” and brought a set of rosary beads to be blessed “as a symbol of [her] faith and marriage.” The former First Lady was married in an Episcopal church, not a local Catholic one, and she was spotted attending Easter and Christmas services at Mar-a-Lago. The Catholic Church forbids re-marriage following divorce and her wedding to Donald was his third. During the visit, the Pope blessed the rosary when they first met, then inquired, “What do you give him to eat? Potica?” “‘Yes, pizza,’ I replied, not fully hearing him. Then I realized he was inquiring about potica, the traditional Slovenian pastry,” she recounted amusingly in her memoir.