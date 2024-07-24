From Her Communist Childhood to Life in the White House: Melania's Journey to Being the First Lady

Former First Lady Melania Trump (or Melania Knavs then) was born in the industrial town of Sevnica, in communist Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Her father Viktor Knavs, was a car dealer, and her mother, Amalija, worked in a textile factory. As per author Sandi Gorisek, Viktor joined the Communist Party “to increase their social capital.”

Melania Trump's father, Viktor Knavs, was awarded a US Citizenship despite having a criminal record and membership in the Communist Party. pic.twitter.com/N2GE1NsjCz — 𝖃շ 🆃🅷🅴🅴 🅱🅾🅹🅾 🐬❄️🆘🌍💙🌊👊🏽 (@Zincdog) March 19, 2024

"I think I can say Sevnica was too small for her," recalled Mirjana Jelancic, a childhood friend. "Even as a child, she dreamed of moving." As per the Daily Mail, Jelancic claimed that throughout their elementary school years, Melania was deeply interested in fashion and even considered becoming a designer. She revealed, "[Melania] would make new clothes out of old ones,"

Melania subsequently moved to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, for her higher studies. There she was discovered by fashion photographer, Stane Jerko, "I still remember how tall she was and how beautiful her figure and hair were," Jerko recalled. "There was no smile on her face because she was shy and scared, but I encouraged her to come to the studio." At sixteen, she quickly began her modeling career and started working in Milan, Paris, and other fashion capitals, gaining proficiency in German, French, Italian, and English, as well as in Slovenian and Serbo-Croatian, which were spoken throughout Yugoslavia.

In 1996, she moved to New York and changed her name to Melania Knauss. Two years later, she went to a party in Manhattan and met her future husband, business tycoon, Donald Trump, who had recently separated from his wife. Donald allegedly asked Melania— who was 24 years younger than him— for her phone number. According to the Daily Mail, although Donald flew his private jet to Slovenia to pick up the Knavs, and the two visited the famous Lake Blatt, Melania never took him to her hometown.

As reported by The Mirror, the former First Lady forged tight bonds with Donald's mother Mary Trump, and sister Elizabeth Trump Grau. On January 22, 2005, Donald and Melania tied the knot at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, Florida. She enthusiastically backed Donald during his first run for president and was frequently spotted at events and rallies.

As per People, in January 2021, Melania gave an emotional speech for the final time from the White House amidst her husband's tumultuous presidency. "I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift our communities through their kindness, courage, goodness, and grace," she said. "The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination."

"When I think about these meaningful experiences, I'm humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people," she continued. "It has been an honor to represent American people abroad," she said, adding, "As I say farewell to my role as first lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to be best." She concluded, "No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your first lady."