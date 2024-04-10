New Biden Ad Blames Trump for Near Death of Texas Woman Who Was Denied Abortion: "Trump Did This"

With a new advertisement attacking former President Donald Trump's abortion policies, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign brought attention to the former president's role in a Texas woman's near-death experience, brought on by the denial of an important medical procedure.

The 60-second commercial, titled Willow's Box, showcases an agonizing conversation with Amanda Zurawski, a young mom, about the miscarriage of her expected baby, Willow, and an infection that almost claimed her life twice when an abortion procedure was refused to her after the overturning of Roe v Wade, The Hill reported.

Text in the advertisement described how Texas law, which forbids abortions even in cases when they are medically required, caused physicians to send Zurawski home after she miscarried. Zurawski was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) three days later due to sepsis; the advertisement pointed out that her condition may make it impossible for her to become pregnant again. Zurawski sobbed alongside her spouse for a short while in the ad before a dark screen appeared with the text reading, “Donald Trump did this.”

Texas passed a trigger law that outlaws abortion under nearly every scenario not long after Roe v. Wade was decided, per Spectrum News. Doctors who perform abortions in Texas face up to $100,000 in penalties and a life sentence in jail. That, according to critics, has left women with healthcare professionals who won't even talk about terminating a pregnancy. Texas's abortion ban has certain medical exceptions, but many medical professionals believe the law is dangerously ambiguous.

BREAKING: Donald Trump spent today trying to walk back his anti-abortion positions. Too bad, the internet is forever. The Biden campaign put together an ad highlighting all the anti-abortion statements Trump has made. Retweet to ensure everyone sees. pic.twitter.com/gbB1oOxU4G — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 9, 2024

The advertisement was launched only hours after Trump made a speech on his views on abortion, declaring that he was honored to have nominated the judges of the Supreme Court who reversed Roe v. Wade. In addition to supporting exceptions to the general prohibition on abortion that would permit it in situations of rape, incest, or to save a mother's life, he added that the decision over abortion should be left to the states. He did not reveal his position on time limits for abortions.

Speaking about the advertisement, Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, “No woman should be forced into the situation Amanda was – being denied medical care and almost dying because of Texas’ abortion ban. But that is the reality in the United States of America today made possible only because of Donald Trump – a nightmare that he brags about.”

NEW: TRUMP OFFICIALLY SUPPORTS THE 1864 ABORTION BAN IN ARIZONA https://t.co/Up4LtumB3k — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 9, 2024

The advertisement is a part of the Biden campaign's recent escalation of criticism of Trump's position on abortion. The campaign stated earlier this year that it intended to draw attention to how Trump has affected access to abortion and the issues surrounding reproductive rights in 2024. Rodriguez echoed the sentiment by slamming Trump for being in favor of "the cruel, extreme abortion bans" in Texas, which are the reason behind almost fatal experiences like Zurawski's condition.