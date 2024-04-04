Biden Campaign's New Ad Slams Trump Over Abortion: "Trump Doesn’t Trust Women"

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign released a new advertisement criticizing Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump. The video sought to remind voters of Trump's part in terminating the federal right to an abortion, one day after the Florida Supreme Court allowed the state's six-week abortion ban to take effect. The clip that opens the advertisement, shows Trump having once said, "For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it, and I'm proud to have done it." According to CBS News, Trump appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court during his administration, forming a conservative majority of 6-3 that overturned the historic statute in 2022.

Despite the potential electoral consequences, Trump acknowledged in February that he was still thinking about his support for the nationwide 15-week abortion ban that some Republicans were advocating. To offer a sharp contrast, the clip was followed with one of Biden's where he says, "I'm running to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again, so women again have a federal guarantee to the right to choose. Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do."

This campaign is part of a $30 million advertising campaign in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada. The campaign thinks that since women in Florida have fewer options, the subject of abortion rights offers them a realistic opportunity to win. Most abortions beyond around six weeks are prohibited in neighboring Georgia as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

According to a March CBS News survey, the majority of respondents think that the country has suffered as a result of Roe's reversal. Only 34% of Republican primary voters had favored banning abortions nationwide, according to the exit polling on Super Tuesday. 57% oppose a nationwide abortion ban. “Donald Trump overturning Roe is the reason millions of women across the country cannot access lifesaving health care— and as this ad shows, Trump’s proud of what he’s done,” campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a press release, as reported by Florida Phoenix.

Trump says he thinks he “should win” by bragging about overturning Roe and running on a national abortion ban pic.twitter.com/WsN4EVbnQP — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 3, 2024

She added, “Now Trump wants to go further and ban abortion nationwide if he’s elected– depriving women of the fundamental right to make their own health care decisions and putting lives at risk. On the heels of Florida’s extreme abortion ban going into effect, women across the country are seeing firsthand that our rights are on the line this election, and President Biden and Vice President Harris are the only candidates who will fight like hell to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Democrats have discovered that abortion rights are a winning subject matter after the Supreme Court reversed the Roe decision. This helped them win more seats in the 2022 midterm elections, and whenever abortion access has been put on the ballot in a state. Since then, seven states—including those seen as more conservative, like Kansas and Ohio—have taken action to defend the right to an abortion.