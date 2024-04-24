Netizens Slam Roseanne Barr for Mocking Carroll’s Case Against Trump by Saying ‘Joe Biden Raped Me'

Roseanne Barr sparked controversy by mocking E. Jean Carroll, a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, in a peculiar skit posted on social media on Monday, April 22. The backlash against Barr intensified when she uploaded a video showing her inside a Bergdorf Goodman department store to X.

This store was where Carroll alleged, and a jury later confirmed, that she was sexually assaulted by Trump many years ago, according to Yahoo Entertainment. In the video, Barr appeared shocked, holding a hand to her face. She shared this video on her X platform.

She shared it along with hashtags including, "#believeallwomen #meshoe #bergdorfdressingroom #loosemeat." Meanwhile, one person commented on the video, "You are a horrible person for this vileness. Sexual assault is not a comedy skit." To this, Barr replied, "I would never insult a sexual assault victim. I was talking about E. Jean Carroll."

Another person wrote, "This isn’t even comedy. Why would you post this? Make light of any woman being raped or assaulted by a man? This is vile, despicable, and unbecoming. Do better please!" Barr replied to this, "I would never make fun of someone who was raped."

A third person wrote, "You and your classless friends may think this is funny. To me its an ‘In the Gutter’ video. First all I don’t know a male that would touch you then or now. Lmao oh well maybe Trump- he snags anything." A fourth person wrote, "You are a sick and twisted woman. I hope E. Jean Carroll and Biden Sue you for this. You’re making fun of rape victims! And shame on your son for filming it! You’d think that between the two of you, you’d have at least one brain cell! This is Maga!" A fifth user wrote, "I find this vile. Rape is not funny and using President Joe Biden in this is just beyond the pale. What makes a person go this low?"

The same person added, "I use to watch your show and laughed because it was a unique family dynamic. What happened to you?" In the video, Barr was heard saying, "I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory. Right now, I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department when I went in to change my shoes."

According to OK! Magazine, she repeated, "Joe Biden. He raped me right here in the shoe department at Bergdorf Goodman." She was then asked if she was okay. To this, she replied, "No, I'm not. I need to sue...I need to sue."

As previously noted, Trump was held accountable for sexual assault and defamation against the journalist in May 2023, following her accusation that he sexually attacked her in a dressing room in 1996. Initially instructed to pay Carroll $5 million, the 77-year-old persisted in disparaging, defamatory remarks about the writer in various interviews and on social media over the following months, consistently dismissing the entire trial as fraudulent. Carroll's legal team pursued the former president once more, ultimately leading to him being mandated to pay $83.3 million.