Netizens Love to Hate Sydney Sweeney’s New Cassie Arc in Euphoria Season 3 Trailer

This is not a drill – the trailer of HBO’s Euphoria 3 is out, and expect nothing short of a rollercoaster ride of drama. The trailer begins with Zendaya’s character, Rue, starting a new life in California, or at least attempting to try, when the ghosts of her past follow her all the way there – enter Laurie, the drug dealer that Rue owes money to.

Euphoria 3, unlike the other two installments, does not focus on high school life. Time has passed, friendships have grown apart, but the characters have not. Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) make blink-and-miss appearances. We will have to wait for the show’s release to unbox what’s been up with the two fan favorite characters.

Rue is still entangled in trouble, drugs, and dealers, only this time she is in California. We also got a glimpse of Rosalia in a few scenes in the Euphoria 3 trailer.

The most shocking bit of the trailer is the part where Nate Jacob (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are about to get married – we even get a glimpse of their wedding festivities. The couple lives in the suburbs, and Sydney Sweeney’s character is now an adult content influencer. The arc of Cassie’s character in the trailer did not quite impress netizens.

Sharing the trailer of Euphoria Season 3, directed by Sam Levinson, the makers wrote, “Say your prayers. April 12 and Euphoria returns to HBO Max.”

Meanwhile, netizens united on X as well as Instagram to slam the character Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria 3. “Never thought that I’d ever feel sorry for Nate,” a comment read. Another one wrote, “So Sydney Sweeney is playing herself now.” Here’s what another person had to say about Cassie’s storyline: “OMG! Nate-Cassie’s wedding, I cannot wait to see how that is dealt with.”

An X user wrote, “Can someone watch the Season for me and tell me when exactly we see Sydney so I can skip to those parts, please and thank you.” Another one added to the conversation, saying, “You guys managed to make Cassie more insufferable.” Another netizen dropped a comment that read, “Get her off my show, man.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just the Euphoria 3 trailer that Sydney Sweeney was trolled for. Her first look from the show was equally grilled. The makers shared a picture of the actress posing with an ice cream in the aforementioned picture. The caption on the post read, “She has n̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ been happier. #Euphoria.”

Reacting to the Sydney Sweeney Euphoria 3 poster, a netizen had previously commented, “The character went insane and so did the actress.” Similar sentiments echoed in remarks like “Why is she still in that? It would’ve been smart to cut her role, no one likes her,” and “Fast forwarding all her scenes.”

Sydney Sweeney garnered a lot of flak after she featured in the controversial American Eagle jeans commercial last year. She is also said to have a rumored rift with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya over the controversial ad.

An insider told Daily Mail last year, “It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in, if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet,” adding that Sweeney’s “refusal to apologize for the racist ad” majorly contributed to the rift between the two actresses.