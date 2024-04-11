Netizens Hotly Debate MAGA's 'Cult' Status After Trump Supporter Makes Intense Claim in Viral Clip

Seems like MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was not so wrong when he compared Donald Trump's supporters to devoted cult members. This comparison gained more attraction after a poll last year showed that they trusted the former president more. Now, a viral video captured a revealing moment when a news reporter asked a Trump supporter how she would react if Trump lost the upcoming election. Shockingly, the supporter expressed a wish to die if Trump didn't win. The video, along with this concerning conversation, was shared by Jamison Daniel on X with the caption, "MAGA Karen says "If Trump loses in 2024, I hope I die.""

Following the video's viral spread, discussions ignited across various platforms. Many voices emerged in support of the woman's bold declaration. One person wrote, "I never turn on the news I never turn on the TV, I just believe what Trump says." Another person wrote, "Many people feel the same way." A third person wrote, "People don't want to live in poverty and under the wrath of big government! America was a lot better off 4 years ago. No wars, growing economy and a secure border!" A fourth person chimed in and said, "Biden is ruining not just America but the entire world, and you still claim we’re in cult? Please."

On the other hand, others were not that happy with the Trump supporter's stance. One person wrote, "Blah blah blah the country doesn't owe you anything....you think you hate it now you would hate it even worse if Trump got back in." Another person wrote, "This is most of Trumpsters out there… but my question is… if he does win…serves his last 4 years then what??? What’s the plan MAGA? I really wanna know? Because you think the 4 year window will magically solve whatever issue u have? Or u get to freely be racist for 4 years before u crawl back into ur holes again??" A lot of people on the internet criticized Trump supporters.

In October last year, Trump made headlines by filing a defamation suit against CNN. Among the accusations was that the network likened him to a 'cult leader.' This perception of Trump as a cult figure gained traction, especially as his popularity among Republican voters seemed to rise with each of his four criminal indictments. According to The Atlantic, a poll conducted in late August last year further underscored this phenomenon, showing that Trump was the most trusted source of information for these voters, surpassing even conservative media, family members, and clergy.

Moreover, in October of the previous year, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton unleashed a scathing critique of supporters of former President Trump in an interview with CNN. She drew a stark comparison, likening those who continued to support Trump even after the January 6, 2021, insurrection to adherents of a cult, as highlighted by The Hill. She said, “Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself.” Clinton also expressed confidence that President Biden could secure victory over Trump once more.