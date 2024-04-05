Donald Trump Claims Unmatched Expertise on Everything in Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Donald Trump is getting slammed after a resurfaced video shows, the former president, claiming that- "nobody knows more" than him. In the clip, Trump asserts this knowledge on a variety of topics, including but not limited to ISIS, taxes, technology, nuclear arms, drones, taxes, and Democrats. The video was initially reshared on X, by Ron Filipkowski, the Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch, who captioned it, "Did you know that Trump knows more about every subject on earth than anyone else? He says he does."

Did you know that Trump knows more about every subject on earth than anyone else? He says he does. pic.twitter.com/lyahj2vn42 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 3, 2024

Netizens quickly swarmed to slam the GOP frontrunner. A user sarcastically added, "What this bloke doesn’t know could fill a warehouse," while another joked on X, "And now he can add that nobody knows more about indictments than him." Chiming in, a user took a dig at his many legal woes, "And now he knows more about securing emergency bonds than he ever thought he’d need to."

He could just say, "I know more about being a con-artist," and that might just be the only true thing to ever leave his mouth. — Nathan Lennel (@NLennel) April 3, 2024

"Nobody understands what a lying, grifting, con artist, the narcissist is... better than me," a user joked on X. "Nobody knows more about being a traitor than the [orange clown]," read a different post. "If there were any reason to feel sorry for him, this would be it. Someone who believes they know everything about everything has no reason to question anything or reason to learn anything new. That's sad," a user slammed his behavior on X. "I’ll give it to him on 3 of those points- the courts, taxes, and debt. He knows a lot about those mainly because he’s spent his entire life in it or trying to avoid it," echoed another user. At the same time, another added, "He will soon know more about federal penitentiaries than everyone else.".

Additionally, a user listed all the bizarre things Trump has said, "He does. When he says 'Drink bleach (or inject it) to heal COVID,' or 'Let’s nuke that hurricane,' or 'Rake that forest up to prevent exploding trees,' we'd all better listen," while another mocked his failed ventures, "Some believe Trump’s a deity and also trust him as a Scientist, Health expert, Negotiator, and Economist. Who knows an economist whose hotels and casino businesses have filed ‘Chapter 11’ bankruptcies at least four times due to his inability to re-negotiate debt with banks?"

"'Nobody knows more about nuclear weapons than me'…[and I’ve got the classified documents to show it]," a user said on X. "I honestly don’t understand how anyone could watch this man speak and take him seriously. Like really… just listen to him talk and the things he says and the ways he says them," another user slammed.

As the election comes closer, Biden's campaign may not have said much about Trump knowing everything, but took on Trump last week after a gaffe-filled appearance earned him the titles ‘Feeble, Confused, And Tired.’ “He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have,” a statement from the Biden campaign said, HuffPost reported.