Netizens Are 'Exhausted' of Hearing Ex-President Donald Trump's Name, Asks When He's Going to Jail

Social media users are done with Donald Trump. In a series of tweets on X, formerly Twitter, netizens ranted about the amplified media coverage of the former president and his campaign for the upcoming 2024 elections. Instead, they demanded to know the length of his imprisonment and the amount of money he'd be paying to those he owed to.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

An X user, @AynRandPaulRyan, complained, "I am so fucking tired of hearing the words 'Donald Trump.' Just absolutely exhausted. The only thing I want to hear about Donald Trump is how many years he's going to spend in prison and how much money he's going to pay the people he owes money to," asking, "Anyone else? Just me?" Her post amassed over 120K views and nearly 1000 comments from like-minded users. Another X user, @Kit_Kat_Cata, weighed in, "Well trump isn't in jail nor has he had to fork over all the money he owes....so no need for him to act But he did seem to have a hardon for Trump when he bought Twitter."

Trump comparing himself to Nelson Mandela? Are you F..king kidding me. Mandela spent 20+ years in Jail! Freaking outrageous..#Mandela #Jail #Trumpjail — JasonMiles (@JasonMiles) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile, a third user, @lousrant, lamented, "Unreal! When Trump lost the election supporters donated $250 million for his legal defense. What happened to that money? he owes money on every property he owns and he wants his supporters to give him more money? What a scam artist," demanding, "Guilty, he belongs in jail!"

DJT just wants back in power---this time absolute power---and he doesn't care how many people he lies to just to get what he wants. #TrumpForPrison2024 #RoevemberIsComing https://t.co/4dWLhkZtPk — Judith Hayashi (@trueexpat) April 10, 2024

@DumondVince echoed, "I think Trump owes $50.5 million to lawyers. He'll have to decide...mmm, use the money to pay them to stay out of jail or waste it on a doomed campaign mmmm?" Another user, @gertrude_mugler, accused, "You're a thieving, lying traitor and you and your whole cult belong in prison."

Trump installed fake electors. Tried to get Pence to swap out the results. When Pence did the right thing, Trump set his mob on the Capital and watched the bloodshed on TV, ignoring pleas to make it end. #TrumpForPrison2024 — Glenn battles anti scientific spanners. 💉³ (@GlennCarr6) April 10, 2024

@ToutSuiteSinner lambasted, "#MAGAts cannot see what's right in front of their faces. #Trump only cares for the rich. He only wants the rubes for your money and doesn't care if you drain your 401k or your savings if it keeps him out of prison. I hate that I live in a country with so many stupid people."

I live for the day when we don’t hear a thing about him & then all the days after that — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) April 10, 2024

However, some users also opposed the tweet and favored the Republican candidate. @LeBoogidy sarcastically wrote, "Sorry to hear that. (Donald Trump)." Another Trump supporter, @mattbarber500, declared, "Trump will be your President again soon." @jarendavis criticized, "Funny to see a mental breakdown when the hate is so strong people melt."

I'm tired of hearing the name Joe Biden. — 🍀Autonomous Allison Zone🍀 (@AutonomousAllie) April 10, 2024

A few more X users echoed with Trump supporters. @KainzAaron wrote, "I can give you an answer. Zero." Another MAGA advocate, @Ccitizen2023, quipped, "Where are you hearing the words Donald Trump? Maybe don't go there? You're welcome." @logicsblade explained, "It's the constant misinformation and personal attacks against Trump you have been fed and consume eagerly..."

The twice-impeached president has recently hosted a fundraiser at his Palm Beach, Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, and reportedly raked in 50 million dollars with the help of deep-pocketed donors and the elites. Although the amount is still unverified, the Trump campaign spokesperson boasted about it. Danielle Alvarez said in a statement, "It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump," per ABC News.