Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump took shots at his Democratic opponent Joe Biden during the recent fundraiser held at his Palm Beach, Florida property on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Since the ex-president is infamous for his offensive rhetoric, he went a bit too far this time and alleged Biden has 'defecated' (for the lack of a better word) on the Resolute Desk.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

An intentional insult was shot at the 81-year-old by Trump who questioned the POTUS' border policies and mocked him for his poor decision-making in a nearly 45-minute presentation at a dinner hosted by investor John Paulson. He accused Biden of "soiling" the esteemed Resolute Desk gifted by Queen Victoria in 1880, per Daily Mail.

While addressing the multi-million dollar fundraiser event, the 77-year-old proclaimed, "The Resolute Desk is beautiful. Ronald Reagan used it, others used it." An anonymous guest said Trump's tone turned into disgust, "And he's [Joe Biden] using it," adding, "I might not use it the next time. It's been soiled. And I mean that, literally, which is sad."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

As we all know, the Resolute Desk is a double pedestal partners' desk trusted upon the 19th President of the United States, Rutherford B. Hayes—Iby, by Queen Victoria. Since then, it has been used by every successor followed in the White House with the exceptions of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald R. Ford.

The desk was on the second floor of the Presidential Palace before being moved to the West Wing in 1902. The late 35th American President John F. Kennedy first used the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, which later became part of a traveling exhibition, but it (the historic desk) was brought back in 1977 by the 39th President Jimmy Carter.

While the audience laughed at Trump's "soiled" remark, the Republican front-runner brutally criticized Biden's presidential accomplishments, including immigrants being "shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country," according to the unnamed source. He also claimed that newly arrived migrants "make the Hells Angels look like extremely nice people."

"These are people coming in from prisons and jails," he said. "They're coming in from just unbelievable places and countries, countries that are a disaster." However, he seemed receptive to accepting immigrants from "nice" countries, like Denmark and Switzerland, asking, "Do we have any people coming in from Denmark? How about Switzerland? How about Norway?"

Taking shots at Biden again, he blamed, "Under Crooked Joe Biden, every state is now a border state. Every town is now a border town because Joe Biden has brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over the world and dumped it straight into our backyards."

Meanwhile, the ex-commander-in-chief raised a whopping $50 million courtesy of dozens of deep-pocketed donors. Boasting his own policies, Trump discussed tax cuts under his administration and put his donors on a pedestal, "The most successful people in the whole country are in this room."

Concluding, "This could very well be the last election this country ever has. July 4 is not as important as this as far as I'm concerned."