Netizens Are Claiming That Virginia Giuffre’s Suicide Seems Improbable And They Have Reasons To Believe So

On March 30, 2025, Virginia Giuffre had posted a bruised picture of herself on Instagram, saying that she had been hurt badly and had only four days to leave. The woman, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and also accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her, was eventually pronounced to be dead by suicide on April 25, 2025.

There was much confusion regarding Virginia’s initial accident post and her claims to be in an accident. The bus driver involved in the accident had come forward and mentioned that it was only a minor collision and nothing serious happened. Moreover, one of the parents of the children in the bus also said that the kids were unharmed and no major accident was reported by the police either.

Virginia’s family then clarified that she never claimed that she was bruised and hurt because of the accident. It also came to light that she was a victim of domestic abuse by her husband Robert, from whom she was already separated.

Virginia was eventually released from the hospital as well but then came the news of her death and that too by suicide.

Now, after the news of her death by suicide was made public, netizens came forward with a theory that she did not commit suicide and was perhaps murdered and could have been dead when that picture on Instagram was posted.

To support this theory, a 2019 tweet of Virginia was dug up, which said, “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Roberts (@virginiarobertsrising11)

A user on X tweeted that “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.” Given she herself had claimed that she was not suicidal and the fact that she had accused people who had enormous power, her murder theory is getting strong momentum on social media.

Regarding her bruised picture that was posted from her account on Instagram, one user on Reddit asked, “So…. Her ear.. the pink behind it. This is kinda off, no? Looks like a one of those background remover apps were used.

This image clearly doesn’t match the background. Remember the Sandra Bland photo? Similar vibes with the fixed eyes and the body obviously being propped up.

This victim was silenced; every damned thing about this doesn’t smell right! You can do so much with AI. They could have literally unalived her and changed the background. Ask yourself this… Who took the picture and posted?”

Another user commented under the same main post that had the previous comment, “hijacking this comment to say that WA cops + school bus driver + school kids all said there were NO injuries in that accident.” A third user also had similar opinions and commented, “Also, the way it’s written…like would your last message to your kids be that crass? Not to mention, I’ve never heard the expression before (! American here) is it a commonly used one?”

The comment further mentioned, “Because I’ve certainly never heard it. Also, the way she wrote that she was going into renal failure…just the way she phrased it doesn’t sound like American English. Granted, she’d been living overseas but still… Also if you are that fucked up the last thing you’d be doing would be typing a long ass message on Instagram, you’d barely have the energy.”

With the theories of Virginia being murdered gaining huge traction, it now remains to be seen if any further investigation is made into the case that digs up some new information about what actually happened to her.