‘A Horrible Thing’—Donald Trump Reacts to Death of Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre

Donald Trump has addressed the death of Virginia Giuffre. The President noted the sex trafficking survivor’s passing away to be a “horrible” thing. Virginia was well known to be a strong voice against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The 41-year-old bravely spoke up against the public figures who were convicted sex offenders.

Here’s what else Trump said about Giuffre’s death in a recent conversation with reporters.

Virginia, who was an advocate for sex trafficking survivors, was based out of Australia for the last 4 years. Giuffre had claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein to Prince Andrew when she was only 17 years old. She spoke up about her experience during the initial investigation on Epstein.

Giuffre also shared how she had worked at Mar-a-Lago as a teen. The sex trafficking survivor worked at Trump’s beach club as a spa attendant when she first encountered Ghislaine Maxwell. For the next two years, she allegedly worked for Epstein as a masseuse who met up with several men through her job.

Prince Andrew has continuously denied all the allegations, the Duke even claimed he did not know Giuffre. She had even sued the royal for $12m for sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. The Duke of York settled the lawsuit with Virginia in 2022.

BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most high-profile victims and the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, has died by suicide at age 41. pic.twitter.com/GdDzXHrbwM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 26, 2025

Donald Trump has now addressed Giuffre’s death by calling it a “horrible thing.” In a conversation with reporters at the New Jersey airport, the President noted that Virginia’s death was “a very sad situation, the whole thing.”

He repeatedly noted how “sad” the situation was while adding that it was sad for “her and others.” He concluded, “Certainly, that’s a horrible thing.” The 41-year-old lost her life to suicide on 25th April 2025.

She was found unresponsive by the authorities at her home in the Neergabby area. A spokesperson for the Western Australia Police announced Virginia as deceased on Monday. The death is still being investigated, but so far there have been no signs of foul play.

Giuffre’s relatives noted how she had been a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse” and how the “toll of abuse” had become unbearable for her at some point. In the statement, Virginia was labelled as the ” light that lifted so many survivors.” She was found dead at her farm located in Western Australia.

Virginia Giuffre survived sex trafficking, fought for justice for over a decade, and gave voice to the silenced. She donated part of her $12M settlement to other victims. She has now taken her own life. The fight cost her everything. Never forget what this system does to women. pic.twitter.com/BwQ6nmp0Tk — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 26, 2025

Giuffre lived at her estate with her husband and their children in North Perth. Reports alleged that the 41-year-old had recently split with her husband. The couple had been married for 22 years and had three children from their marriage.

Dini von Mueffling, who served as Virginia’s spokesperson, shared how she had been a “beacon” to other survivors of sex trafficking. Mueffling shared how Giuffre was “one of the most extraordinary human beings I have ever had the honor to know.” After initially coming forward to share her scarring story, Virginia went on to become a very important figure in the Me Too movement.