Netizens Accuse Melania Trump of ‘Playing Victim,’ Urge Testimony Under Oath

First Lady Melania Trump told reporters this week at the White House that she is not connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Within hours, she was accused by internet critics of redefining herself as a victim.

The speech, which lasted less than six minutes and was given from the Grand Foyer, was worth noting in its timing and tone. After reading from a prepared statement, Melania left without answering any questions.

She was silent when a reporter yelled, “Why now?”

She called the accusations “smears” and “baseless lies,” saying, “The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.” She repeated that she was “not Epstein’s victim,” and insisted he did not introduce her to her husband, Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Melania Trump just held a press conference about Jeffrey Epstein, out of the blue, mainly to just cry about how she has been hurt so much and how she is the victim in all of this. Here’s an idea, why don’t you go under oath along with your husband and answer… pic.twitter.com/hqI5zdtQsI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2026

Although the 55-year-old claimed to have never had a relationship with Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, Melania admitted that she and her husband went to a few of the same parties as them. She added that she had never visited Epstein’s private island, flown on his jet, or been referenced in any official documents related to the Epstein files investigations.

However, accounts on X described the speech as a plan to “play the victim.” Trump was criticized for spending more time condemning her critics than answering questions on how close she was to Epstein’s circle. Others pointed to the lack of questions from reporters.

“Either testify under oath, or [stay quiet],” said one widely shared post. Another commenter questioned the timing, saying that “denying something out of the blue” without any request might lead to more problems than it solves.

A 2002 email exchange between Maxwell and a lady named Melania was included in the Justice Department’s Epstein files, which renewed attention on Epstein’s network. It was described by the first lady as a “trivial” and “polite reply.”

A 2016 email in which Epstein said he was there when Donald and Melania first met was also included in the files. Given that Epstein was known for making false claims and a lack of solid proof, such a claim is usually doubted. Others, such as longtime Trump associate Paolo Zampolli, have repeatedly stated that he was the one who introduced the pair at a party in New York in 1998.

However, according to a court dispute involving author Michael Wolff, Epstein may have helped with the couple’s introduction. Wolff eventually filed a lawsuit, claiming that Trump’s demands for an apology and retraction were meant to “shut down legitimate inquiry.”

That case is still underway.

Michael Wolff on Trump/Epstein Scandal: “The fear is that Ghislaine Maxwell can tie Trump to the details of what Trump and Epstein called the Committee. The Committee consisted of Trump and Epstein in their efforts to get girls for Prince Andrew.”pic.twitter.com/cAJ865XaDY — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 27, 2026

Also, after the speech was over, President Trump told a reporter that he had no idea his wife was going to address the Epstein controversy publicly. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel later referenced the comment, suggesting a communication gap.

The first lady asked Congress to set up public hearings and let survivors testify under oath during her final comments about Epstein’s victims. She said, “Epstein was not alone.” However, a group of victims and their families argued that survivors shouldn’t be forced to help expose every detail of Epstein’s crimes, as they have already done what they could.