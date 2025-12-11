‘Nervous’ Trump Abruptly Ends Briefing Mid-Question After Tense Clash With Female Reporter

President Donald Trump recently walked out mid-briefing after a reporter inquired about the unreleased video of the U.S. military’s second strike on a capsized boat, looking rather nervous, prompting the question: What could he appear nervous about?

The president was midway through a seamless briefing when a CNN journalist prompted the question involving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the footage of the boat. She questioned, “Mr. President, has Secretary Hegseth told you why he hasn’t released the video of the second strike?”

🚨OMG!!! Trump just exploded AGAIN at a female reporter for asking about Pete Hegseth and cut short his press gaggle, sending all reporters out. What’s he afraid of? What’s he hiding? pic.twitter.com/93n7s4cDuW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 10, 2025

Trump momentarily paused and claimed he thought “the issue was dead.” The President proceeded to deflect the question nervously and, instead of completing his remarks, he said, “You must be…You must be CNN.”

Initially, the reporter didn’t pay heed to his comment and continued to rephrase the question, urging for an answer, despite Trump repeating his question about the outlet she represented.

During this rapid exchange, she confirmed representing CNN and asked her question. The reporter claimed the still unreleased footage is being discussed on Capitol Hill by lawmakers already, and wanted to know more about it.

The 47th President initially responded with, “Wait, I’ll tell you…” And quickly changed his response to, “I don’t know about lawmakers. Which lawmakers are you talking about?”

The reporter revealed that it was “mostly Democrats” who were discussing the matter, to which Trump snapped. He alleged the reporter was working for the Democrats and accused her of being “an arm for the Democrat Party.”

Without missing a beat, he abruptly stood up and concluded the briefing while extending formalities, leaving attendees and netizens in utter confusion after his rather fiery exchange with the journalist on the matter.

Afraid indeed! — DREALDEAL Heere’s Johnny💙⚾️💙 (@DREALDEAL) December 10, 2025

Critics of Trump flooded X with one particular deduction from the entire exchange; they couldn’t help but notice, especially with the way he retreated from the meeting. An account dedicated to all things political shared the video featuring Trump and the journalist and gained quite a lot of traction with followers, interpreting Trump’s reaction.

One user claimed, “The truth. It’s his biggest fear. It would sink him were it ever told.” Another one expressed their disappointment, “This is not the behavior I expect from a FIFA Peace prize winner.” A third one recalled, “Just a week ago, he said he would make the video public.” Likewise, several netizens expressed their concerns about the same across different social media platforms.

Trump’s explosive tantrum at yet another female reporter daring to ask about that unreleased “double-tap” strike video? It’s not just misogynistic bullying—it’s a desperate cover-up. As Commander-in-Chief, he’s complicit in burying footage that reeks of war crimes. What’s he… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 10, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump has acted nervously and deflected a question from a journalist in an outburst. A similar situation happened days before when ABC’s Rachel Scott brought up the September 2 boat strikes off Venezuela’s coast.

When he was questioned about his word to release the unedited version of the video, before Scott could even finish her sentence, he repeatedly denied saying anything of the sort and claimed, “You said that.”

When she simply repeated the question to gain clarity, he called Scott a “terrible reporter” and claimed she was “obnoxious.”

Exchanges like this and others in the past have put him under immense scrutiny, with many highlighting his demeanor. However, concerning the footage, Trump has yet to provide any update on its release.