New Documents Reveal Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

The release of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has revealed more details about the friendship he shared with Naomi Campbell. The two first met in 2001, marking the beginning of a friendship that lasted until 2016, when Campbell’s request to use one of Epstein’s private jets was initially denied, reportedly ending their relationship.

Campbell continued to associate with Epstein even after he was convicted of soliciting a child for prostitution and served time in prison. She invited him to multiple events, and the newly released records show that the two remained in regular contact via phone and email.

Among the events Campbell invited Epstein to was her 2004 birthday party in St. Tropez him to two events in Paris and Moscow.

The party in Paris celebrated Campbell’s 25-year association with Dolce & Gabbana. In Moscow, she invited Epstein, and Campbell co-hosted a NEON event alongside Dasha Zhukova, the wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

While Epstein’s criminal conviction did not immediately end their friendship, Campbell’s unsuccessful request to use one of his private jets to travel to Miami reportedly caused a rift. According to recently released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice, an unnamed person emailed Epstein regarding Campbell’s request.

The emails do not provide a clear timeline of events preceding Campbell’s request, nor do they indicate whether Epstein had previously promised to lend his jet. Regardless, Epstein had reportedly left the city by the time the request arrived. He allegedly instructed the redacted contact to inform Campbell that he had to depart due to “weather.”

