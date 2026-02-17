Columbia University Punishes Workers Who Admitted Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend to the Dental School

Columbia University has taken action against two employees who helped Jeffrey Epstein secure admission for his girlfriend to the university’s dental school. According to a university statement, new evidence from the Department of Justice revealed communications between two individuals who acknowledged admitting Karyna Shuliak through an irregular process.

The statement reads, “To be clear: the matters discussed in these communications do not meet Columbia’s standards for integrity and independence in admissions.”

Shuliak was initially denied admission to the dental school in 2012. Epstein later contacted the dean and intervened in the admissions process to secure her acceptance. At the time, Epstein was considering a $5 million to $10 million donation to the school.cc

Columbia University punishes two of its dental school workers who waived rules to let Jeffrey Epstein’s unqualified girlfriend in https://t.co/xbTCf5mVEA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 17, 2026



The dean of the dental college communicated with Shuliak, an old medical school in Belarus, asking for her records. Furthermore, the chair of adult dentistry provided her with the study and entrance exam guides.

The vice dean for academic affairs at the dental school helped Shuliak with a study plan as she joined later than other students. All this was done over the potential millions of dollars of donations from Epstein.

Later on, Epstein gave $100,000 to a public health project run by Dr. Ira B. Lamster and $50,000 to the school’s annual fund. After six years, the vice dean, Dr. Letty Moss-Salentijn, also planned to meet Epstein to discuss a $450,000 gift to the school; however, it did not materialize.

Columbia University confirmed that one of the individuals involved, Dr. Thomas Magnani, has not taught since 2017 and was removed from other roles. The university statement confirmed Dr. Letty Moss-Salentijn will also step down from his administrative roles.

Columbia University said that it admitted a student to its dental school via an “irregular process” that coincided with fundraising solicitations by former faculty and alumni to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/VGGdqcbxbh — Bloomberg (@business) February 11, 2026

Moreover, the university said it made a donation to a New York-based organization that supports survivors of human trafficking and s– abuse. Columbia University said it will match the amount previously transferred from Jeffrey Epstein-related entities.

The university did not place blame on Karyna Shuliak. “It is important to note that the student in question, who came to the dental school and graduated, has not, to the best of our knowledge, been found responsible for wrongdoing,” the statement said.

Dr. Richard Lichtenthal, the chair of adult dentistry, confirmed he treated Shuliak similarly to other transfer students. He described her as “an innocent kid” and said he was unaware of Epstein making any donations.

Lichtenthal added that Epstein waited for six hours in his office while Shuliak was taking the entrance exam. She graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2014. Epstein and Shuliak later sent a gift card to Lichtenthal as a thank you.