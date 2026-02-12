Nancy Mace Says Americans “Would Be Shocked” By Names Redacted in the Epstein Files

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace has made some serious claims about the U.S. Department of Justice and its handling of the files connected to the notorious s– offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She said some names in the files are being hidden, and described it as the “greatest cover-ups in American history.”

Speaking to U.K. talk show host Piers Morgan on his show on Wednesday, Mace said the public would be shocked if they knew who was named in some of the documents.

The Congresswoman said, “You would be shocked [at] some of the names that I have seen that came across in emails that the DOJ is protecting”.

Like many of you, I am sifting through the Epstein files this morning (and last night) as we await this snow storm. One thing to be cautious of, am being told, documents after 2019 are just simply crazy. So be mindful of that. Deeply disturbed by the Prince Andrew images and… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 31, 2026

According to Mace, the names include powerful and well-known people from all around the world. She further stressed that, “We’re talking about people on both sides of the aisle. We’re talking about famous people, rich people… prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, media personalities that are named in these files.”

Calling it “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” Mace has increased pressure on the Justice Department, leading to strong criticism over how the Epstein documents were released. It comes after the DOJ released more than 3 million files connected to Epstein, last month.

In those files, there were about 180,000 images and 2,000 videos. However, many parts of the documents were blacked out. These heavy redactions caused outrage among lawmakers and the public, leading the DOJ to face immense backlash. So, after the chaos, the department allowed members of Congress to view the unredacted files in person.

The days of cover-up are over.

This week I’m reviewing unredacted Epstein files at the Justice Department. We know Epstein had business connections in South Carolina. We need the full picture. I don’t care how powerful, how rich, how famous someone is. Justice WILL BE SERVED. pic.twitter.com/FNydFSn6cO — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 10, 2026

Nancy Mace was one of the few who visited the DOJ to review the full files. However, reflecting on her experience during an interview with CNN, Mace called the viewing system “insulting,” adding that “some of the documents you can’t even find within the system.” Further, she even pushed for the full public release of the files.

Mace has also criticized the DOJ for not working hard enough to find other people who may have helped Jeffrey Epstein. The South Carolina Congresswoman also said, “I personally have lost all faith in our Justice Department. It’s a system of injustice.”

She added, “There is evidence, there are co-conspirators, you can’t have thousands of victims and have no other accomplices other than one. There is no effort, not at all, to prosecute predators in the Epstein cases. And it is devastating, but it is important that we get that list out of potential co-conspirators.”

It’s coming. I promise. I want to head to DOJ tomorrow for more. I stumbled across a few unknown names too. Just why were these people hanging out with a convicted pedo. Why were women recruiting women and girls for a pedo. Disgusting. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2026

Alongside Mace, lawmakers from both Democrats and Republicans have criticized the redactions. Democratic Representatives Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna, as well as Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who recently reviewed the full DOJ files, shared heartbreaking revelations.

Raskin said one of Epstein’s victims was only nine years old, while Massie said some documents suggested how senior officials from a foreign government may have helped Epstein’s trafficking network. The Epstein files continue to create political tension, as lawmakers from both parties demand more transparency.