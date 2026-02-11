“I Have Questions” — Nancy Mace Reveals She Has a List of Names to Summon After Epstein Files Review

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace revealed that she has taken note of names she found in the unredacted Epstein Files that she would like to subpoena for testimony.

According to Newsweek, she visited the Department of Justice office in Washington on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, to review uncensored “critical information” in the Epstein-related documents and identify the late criminal’s co-conspirators.

​

There is an increasing public demand to reveal the identity of those named in the Epstein files. Nancy became one of the strongest voices, asking the DOJ for transparency regarding missing or redacted information in the files.

​

After today’s review of the Epstein files at the DOJ, I have a list of names I will be requesting the House Oversight Committee invite to testify and, if necessary, subpoena. I have questions. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 10, 2026

The DOJ bent the knee under pressure and started allowing a few members of Congress to review the uncensored versions of the newly released three million Epstein-related documents Monday onwards.

Some lawmakers got to see the unredacted documents under strict surveillance at a satellite office in D.C., Newsweek reported. They pointed out that by not disclosing certain information, the DOJ is violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Trump ratified last year.

After looking at the unredacted documents, Nancy Mace revealed that the files name certain individuals who should be made to stand before Congress.

“After today’s review of the Epstein files at the DOJ, I have a list of names I will be requesting the House Oversight Committee invite to testify and, if necessary, subpoena. I have questions,” she wrote on her X account.

​

Mace made her point very clear that Epstein’s victims won’t get justice unless these individuals are exposed. She repeatedly expressed her frustration that the government is fixated on protecting “potential predators” by keeping their identity hidden and providing them a safe space.

The South Carolina Rep. highlighted that if anyone needs protection, it’s Epstein’s victims and not the celebrities and government officials named in the files.

For decades wealth and influence shielded monsters from justice. Power and fame have protected predators. I fought to release the Epstein files because no one is above the law. Millions of documents dropped. And no arrests. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 31, 2026

“When the government uses its power to protect potential predators and child rapists, it’s no longer serving justice; it’s obstructing it. Former presidents, secretaries, and celebrities do not deserve the same protection as Epstein victims either,” she wrote, adding, “They are not the same.”

​

The Epstein case is very personal to Nancy Mace, who is a survivor of domestic violence and s—– assault. She has taken a vow to bring justice to Epstein’s victims.

“Survivors deserve justice. They deserve the truth. They deserve people in power who will stand with them – not protect their abusers,” she stated.