“Name-Calling and Personal Insults Don’t Change…”- New York Times’ Response to Donald Trump’s Rant

Donald Trump just did what he does best – went on to shame a journalist for doing their job. The latest publication on the US President’s radar is The New York Times. The NYT recently did an article titled ‘Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.’ An excerpt from the piece read, “President Trump has always used his stamina and energy as a political strength. But that image is getting harder for him to sustain.”

Donald Trump slammed the publication and the reporter who wrote the article in a lengthy Truth Social entry. He called it a “hit piece” and claimed that, contrary to what has been stated in the article, he has recently cleared a “perfect physical exam and comprehensive cognitive test.”

🚨 Trump HAMMERS The NY Times’ Hit Piece Claiming He Has Low Energy “Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is… pic.twitter.com/bBLc0IqttJ — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 26, 2025

“The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again…this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life,” Donald Trump began his Truth Social post with these words.

Donald Trump called the publication “Radical left lunatics” and added in his post, “Yet despite all of this, the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon-to-fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost everything that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.”

Slamming the author of the piece, Donald Trump continued, “This cheap ‘RAG’ is truly an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.” The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

Listing his so-called accolades and achievements, Donald Trump wrote in his post, “Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record-setting investment being made in America, they should only go up.”

Donald Trump, who has claimed to be the “healthiest President ever” on multiple occasions, in his post, bragged about perfect physical and cognitive health. He wrote, “There will be a day when I run low on energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!”

Now, The New York Times has also responded to Donald Trump’s post, which shamed a journalist. In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The NYT said, “The Times’s reporting is accurate and built on firsthand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don’t change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this.”

Amid rising concern over Donald Trump’s health, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, recently dodged questions about Donald Trump’s MRI scan. A CNN reporter grilled Karoline Leavitt over Trump’s sudden MRI, to which Leavitt replied, “As I said, I’ll check back for you” (She didn’t).

Reporter: Why did the President get an MRI? Leavitt: I will check back on that. But as you all know because you are all witness to it, every single day the president is in optimal physical health. Reporter: It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he… pic.twitter.com/p5SgLNPbZL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

According to The White House, the first overall health exam took place in April this year, where it was claimed that Donald Trump is in “excellent” health. Trump’s health, both cognitive as well as physical, is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. It was earlier revealed by the White House that Trump suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency.

Over the course of the last few months, medical professionals, critics, and social media users have frequently discussed the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia. He has also been seen with bruised hands caked with makeup during multiple public appearances.