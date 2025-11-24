Is Donald Trump Limping Again? Viral Footage Fuels New Health Rumors

Rumors surrounding Donald Trump’s health seem to be an endless ordeal. The 79-year-old spent some quality time with his grandson on the weekend but eagle-eyed onlookers captured a startling detail. Glimpses shared by his daughter Ivanka Trump on Instagram, shows him walking down the Presidential Walk of Fame with the 9-year-old. He’s pointing at historical pictures for his grandson.

While it looked like a family moment, viewers quickly noticed that Trump had some difficulty walking in a straight line inside the White House. He appeared unsteady on his feet, prompting immediate concerns about his well-being, as he appeared to drag one leg while walking. The internet has already exploded over this possibility, and netizens have expressed their different opinions about Donald Trump’s limp glimpse. Some users even joked that he needed a breathalyzer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

The user added, “Trump’s walk would demand a breathalyzer under other circumstances”. Another netizen wrote, “I always walk like that…when I’m drunk”, hinting at whether President DT was drunk at that point. Many others gave him the nickname ‘Limpy Don,’ while a fourth netizen commented, “Trump is not well…”.

This is not the first time rumors of his alleged health decline have surfaced. Concerning the certain limp and drag in his walk, there has been enough speculation over the matter as well. A clinical psychologist claimed the President shows signs of a “right‑leg swing.” According to Dr. John Gartner, this might be a prominent symptom of dementia.

Speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show, he explained his point. He said, “When we talk about deterioration from dementia, I was focusing on language because that’s the thing we most observe, but also we always see deterioration in motor performance.” He further alleged that the President has already shown one symptom of diagnostic frontotemporal dementia, which is alarming.

Dr Gartner stated “The other things that’s actually even more diagnostic, and I had a neurologist point this out and then several neurologists confirmed it, if you watch the way he walks, he has what they call a leg swing, where his right he kind of swings it in a semicircle like it’s a dead weight, and he’s just kind of swinging it around.”

Despite all the buzz, Donald Trump has steadfastly maintained the narrative that he is in good health. He downplayed concerns over his recent MRI, which brought to the surface some alarming concerns about his health. He had said, “I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt set the record straight, stating that this procedure was part of the President’s usual check-up and that there was nothing to worry about.

In her words, “The full results were viewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agree that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health, which I know all of you will see with your own eyes this evening when he opens up his dinner to the press. And perhaps you will see him when he signs the bill to reopen the federal government, so stay tuned on plans for that.”