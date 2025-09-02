Mysterious Object Being Tossed Out of White House Window Sparks Wild Theories – Netizens Joke, “Melania Throwing Away Trump’s Diapers?”

A new chaos unfolded after a video emerged on social media, where a mysterious dark bag is seen being disposed of from a second-floor window of the White House. The unusual incident took place on Labor Day, and the clip has since gone viral on the internet.

Since then, people online have engaged in debate and various speculations. According to WION, the incident was captured at a restricted area at the presidential residence, which means recording it is a clear violation of the standard protocol.

The video only shows the dark bag being thrown from the White House window, without any more context. Neither the White House nor the Secret Service has addressed the situation. However, this gave people the opportunity to engage in various speculations about what might be going on. One user suggested that it was debris being disposed of due to the massive renovation that has been going on inside the White House for a few months now.

“Contractors often throw construction debris out the window rather than carry it downstairs. It may be that a room is being remodeled and furnishings such as carpet, drapery, etc. are being tossed out to be carried to a dumpster,” a second explained. Another mockingly added, “Trump is throwing classified documents to a russian spy groundskeeper.”

“Melania throwing away Trump’s diapers?” a fourth joked. One user commented, “Maybe Trump learned that President Lincoln was actually AGAINST slavery, so decided to destroy the Lincoln bedroom?”

“That appears to be the Presidential bedroom, assuming that’s a front view (else, it’s the Queen’s bedroom). That said, those bedroom windows are sealed shut,” one individual pointed out.

“They are airing it out. The smell of death can be overwhelming,” wrote another. Some users also think that the viral video in question is actually fake. One of them explained, “Well, this is a fake video. The third floor’s rooms, such as the Solarium (originally a sun parlor atop the portico with floor-to-ceiling fixed windows for light and views), use non-operable windows by design to maintain the building’s neoclassical symmetry, provide security, and integrate with the central HVAC system installed during the 1948–1952 Truman renovation.”

They added, “These windows are fixed and sealed, often with bulletproof glass for protection, but this is a deliberate architectural and security feature. In other words, they do not open!”