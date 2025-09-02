Donald Trump’s Disastrous Labor Day Gaffe Adds Fuel to the Fire of Mental Health Speculation

On Labor Day, Donald Trump had yet another gaffe, that left the people speechless. On that day, the POTUS made a major blunder in one of his Truth Social posts. “Celebrating 250 years of the American worker,” he captioned the picture, adding, “Happy Labor Day.” The post featured a picture of Trump shaking hands with the American worker.

The United States is currently 249 years old. It will celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. So, putting it in his post already sounds like an awkward situation. It is difficult to confirm whether Donald Trump intentionally put it or not. Nonetheless, this gaffe once again ignited concerns about his health.

Lately, the Republican leader is making far too many public blunders. From his unhinged press conference on the White House roof to his outlandish claim that his uncle knew the Unabomber, the President has been saying and doing things that have people concerned about how bad his mental condition is.

For over a year now, Trump, the oldest President to take the office, has been acting quite strangely in various interviews, press conferences, and even on his late-night Truth Social meltdown.

Donald Trump seems to be having some difficulties with speaking properly and remembering things. He is forgetting basic details about his own administration, and also seemingly having issues with recognizing people. Last month, during the European summit at the White House, the 79-year-old President failed to recognize Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland.

It was worse because he played golf with him, just a few months ago, yet failed to recognize him, when he was sitting right across him. These kinds of instances only continued, as the POTUS indulged in more unhinged behavior.

New media post from Donald J. Trump (TS: 01 Sep 13:52 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/d3CpDPTN1z — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 1, 2025

However, the latest gaffe not only sparked concerns about his mental health but also created a stir for a different reason. Although the President has celebrated the American workers, he failed to keep most of the promises he made to them during his 2024 election campaign.

He claimed that he would fight for the neglected workers, but has barely kept those promises so far. Labor activists claim that the POTUS has continuously supported corporate interests, often causing harm to workers.

He promised to protect the coal miners. However, he stopped enforcing a rule that helps them from falling into the cruel trap of fatal lung illness. He also dismissed the head of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a decision that left Liz Shuler saying, “It’s a big betrayal.”

Ya’ll think Trump gon make a post about Labor Day like he did Juneteenth? pic.twitter.com/W0TWJcCMjE — Comedian Day Peace (@comediandayday) September 1, 2025

“We knew it would be bad, but we had no idea how rapidly he would be doing these things. He is stripping away regulations that protect workers. His attacks on unions are coming fast and furious. He talks a good game of being for working people, but he’s doing the absolute opposite,” the president of the AFL-CIO said.