“My Mama Owned Your Mama”: White Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Black Mother and Kids, Cops’ Reaction Makes It Much Worse

A white man in Missouri threatened a Black woman with her children in front of his home as the family parked their car on a public road. Calling the woman a “d-mb n–ger,” the man threatened her by saying that he would harm her. However, the Black woman had her camera on, and the entire incident was captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

More shocking than the incident is the police’s reaction to this incident. Kansas City police arrived at the scene but despite video evidence showing the white man threatening the Black woman, authorities neither arrested him nor took any action against him, according to the original post.

However, as the video went viral on various social media platforms after Kansas City Discover posted it, netizens deduced the identity and location of the man. According to netizens, the man’s name is Wayne Cunningham and his Facebook profile picture showed him wearing the same Kansas City Chiefs hoodie that he was wearing while yelling at the Black woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC Discover (@kansascitydiscovery)

The video further helped netizens to confirm the address of the 57-year-old man, based on where he was standing and hurling racial slurs. He could be heard saying, “My mama owned your mama. Your mama served me food you [expletive] d-mb n–ger.”

The Black-owned brand Kansas City Discover, which posts local news and information, mentioned that Facebook had removed the video and TikTok had muted the audio. However, that did not stop users from commenting. One user wrote on TikTok, “What a nasty man. He should be arrested, enough with the racism, we are all human beings created by the same God and we all going to be buried in the same ground, rich, poor, Black and white.”

Another TikTok comment read, “it’s sad tbh:/ it’s very sad, no one realizes that this also takes a toll on both the kids and the parents, and what’s crazy is that the police don’t do sh– about this sh–.” Another one added, “Pretty disgusting behavior, makes my stomach turn. It’s so sad this exists. So sorry this happens, especially in front of your child.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vote In Or Out 🇺🇸 (@voteinorout)

People also commented on Instagram, with one user writing, “Law enforcement doesn’t punish the white guy brandishing a firearm? How typically KCPD of them.” Another user added, “I thought I recognized the house, just drove by, it’s definitely the address in previous comments. Man is still wearing the same clothes, standing at his front door looking VERY agitated. I know folks want to go by and park by the house, but please be so careful. We see how fast he was willing to pull that gun, and he flipped me off when I drove by just for looking.”

People also showed interest in pulling up to the house to teach the man a lesson since the police refused to take any action.