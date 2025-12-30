“Black People Can’t Swim” – Former Black Deputy Sheriff Files Lawsuit, Alleges Years of ‘Sickening’ Racism

Marcus Holton, a Black former deputy sheriff, has claimed that he was denied promotion over the last 22 years because of issues of racism and is now suing Sonoma County. He accused the predominantly white workforce in his office of blocking his advancement and also alleged that California county’s new Black sheriff also has some kind of grudge against him.

The 53-year-old man mentioned that despite having relevant experience as a field training officer, firearms instructor, and SWAT team member, and consistently receiving outstanding performance reviews, he was not given promotions and special assignments that he said he deserved.

He filed his lawsuit on December 12 in Sonoma County Superior Court, and according to the same, Holton was forced to retire because of “blatant, sickening racism” at his workplace that made working impossible and the entire atmosphere toxic and hostile.

The lawsuit filed by Marcus Holton, who is Black, details racist comments by colleagues, being passed over for promotions and retaliation rooted in a long-time “good old boys club” cult… https://t.co/G7qSaOu91Z — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) December 19, 2025

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, “The lawsuit claims that a ‘good old boys club’ culture pervades the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, where some officers espouse white supremacist ideology, engage in racial profiling and often use excessive force against Black and other minority residents. And it argues that systemic racism and racial bias among its predominantly white leadership explain why Holton hasn’t advanced.”

Holton mentioned that he was called “lazy” when he asked for time off, which he cites as an example of the kind of racism that he faced at his workplace. The white officers, on the other hand, never faced any issue regarding their time off. This discrimination made the racial issue even more heightened.

The killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota officer in 2020 gave rise to a series of public protests. The unfortunate incident also affected Holton after he returned to work after a weekend of such protests; he found “Mama, Mama, I can’t breathe” posted on his wall. According to the lawsuit that Holton has filed, the sign “appeared to have been confiscated from a protestor by a member of the Sheriff’s Office, and then placed in the briefing room as some sort of trophy.”

While Holton was understandably angered by the sign, it remained there for two weeks, causing him discomfort. He also mentioned that he was often subjected to racial slurs and was then told not to be offended by his seniors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Press Democrat (@pressdemo)

In 2021, Holton applied to be a tactical flight officer, a role for which he was qualified. However, despite having practical experience, Holton did not make it because the Sheriff’s pilot, who decided on candidate selection, told Holton, “Black people can’t swim.” The man then cited “science” and “cellular matter” to justify this bizarre claim, and eventually the role went to a white man.

The discrimination continued against Holton, who was made to pass up relevant opportunities till the point he broke. Speaking to The Press Democrat, Holton’s attorney Jon King said, “Mr. Holton is the ultimate example of someone who earned an opportunity. But that opportunity never, ever came during Mr. Holton’s 22 years of service to the county and its residents. The jury will decide why.”

Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesperson, responded, saying that while they were unable to comment on active litigation, the Sheriff’s Office and the county take all allegations of discrimination very seriously.” Sonoma County now has 30 days from the day of filing the lawsuit to give a response.