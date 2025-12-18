“He Tried to Kidnap Me” – Black Woman Records Shocking Video of White Man Holding Her Against Her Will

A black woman’s regular day at work turned into a nightmare when a white man held her against her will in Florida. Jakara Wilson, a Kroger delivery woman, was on her way to deliver an order when her company van’s tires got trapped in mud after she took a wrong turn in the town of Altoona in Marion County.

As Wilson waited for help, a 70-year-old white local, Richard Fritzinger, arrived at the scene and offered to rescue her in exchange for $100. The situation escalated into violence as he obstructed a tow truck and refused to let Wilson’s car move, claiming that she was on his private property. Fortunately, Wilson recorded the whole fiasco on her phone.

The incident took place in January 2025, but came to light recently after the victim posted a string of videos from the night on TikTok. Wilson explained that after her company van was stuck in the mud in Altoona, she contacted a tow truck driver to help her out.

Since the rural town is located near the Ocala National Forest and houses only a few residents, it took some time for the tow truck to arrive. Meanwhile, a local woman turned up and told Wilson that her grandfather would aid her in moving the van if she paid him $100. The Kroger driver refused, as she had already called the tow truck.

When the tow truck driver reached the place, the situation quickly became confrontational. Fritzinger became aggressive and asked the man to back off. He asserted that the tow truck and the Kroger driver were breaking the law by being on his private street. Despite his claims, official records have labeled the street as a public space.

The matter became worse when Fritzinger stopped the tow truck driver from hooking straps to Wilson’s van. The two men pushed each other while Wilson recorded everything from inside her car, as she was too scared to get out. Fritzinger’s grandson then joined the bandwagon and hit the tow truck driver.

Clips shared by Wilson showcase the two men in a physical fight with the driver pinning the grandon down, who could only say, “Where’s my pistol?” Thankfully, things did not escalate to a shootout as the tow truck driver overpowered both Fritzinger and his grandson. He then stepped toward Wilson and hooked the truck’s straps to her car.

However, Fritzinger refused to back down and instead blocked Wilson’s car by standing in front of it. The tow truck driver warned Wilson that she was being ‘kidnapped’ as Fritzinger was holding him on the street without her consent. She dialed 911 as the confrontation continued and reported the incident.

Since she had evidence against Fritzinger, the Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy sided with her and arrested Fritzinger. The white Florida man was charged with falsely imprisoning Wilson. However, he did not receive a prison sentence and was given two years’ probation. Wilson was undoubtedly upset with the court order, as she believed Fritzinger deserved a stricter punishment for the trauma that she endured.

Wilson detailed the incident on social media months later and said, “This man literally tried to kidnap me and only got two years probation, y’all. Two years probation, this man right here, this man, that’s crazy.” Wilson is now finding support on social media, while Fritzinger continues to serve his probation.