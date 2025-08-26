‘Shut Your Mouth’ – White Man Blocks Black Delivery Driver, Cries Trespassing but His White Colleague Gets a Pass

One alarming incident of racism has come to light. A white man, stopped a black amazon driver who was simply trying to complete his delivery. He asked the driver what was he doing in a private property as the driver tried to say he was simply doing his job.

Two videos have gone viral on this regard. Atlanta Black Star reports, user @kavonbooker posted the clips on TikTok in July; they have received more than ten million views. In the first clip, the heated exchange between the white resident and the black driver is captured. When pressed about what he was doing there, the man said, “I have an Amazon shirt on.” Still this explanation was not enough for the White man as he fired back again. He said, “That doesn’t mean you can come on private property anytime you want to.”

White man uses his truck to block a Black Amazon delivery driver from doing his job 🥊 pic.twitter.com/bVPxhI9DK9 — The Black Tucker Carlson Jr 🇺🇸 (@B1TuckerCarlson) July 29, 2025

The Amazon driver wasn’t going to sit silent either. And why should he be? He was verbally attacked for all the wrong reasons while simply trying to finish his job. He responded saying, “I’m just here delivering packages. I won’t be here ever again.” The resident replied with a “Good.” The driver asks him to call police to which the resident agrees. He even says he will have him (the driver) ‘trespassed.’

At one point, he even boasts one of the residents in the area is his boss, who happens to be a retired cop. Then he calls him up to accuse the driver of trespassing.

In the other video, both the men are seen talking to another Amazon driver, who happens to be white. He was there to deliver packages as well. The white resident dismissed the trespassing accusations towards the black driver earlier. Rather, he explained to the white driver he approached his vehicle to ask about his deliveries.

The black driver stands his point. “That’s none of your business what I got to deliver,” he says. The white driver says to his colleague, “You have a job to do.” The black driver responds with, “Yeah I am, but this man came over here harassing me!” The white resident tried to stand his ground and said he was just asking about his deliveries to which the black driver told him he was clearly interfering with his job.

The resident yelled, “Just shut your f—–g mouth!” The driver yelled back, “You shut your f—–g mouth!” Eventually, the black driver walks back to his truck to drive off. He gets into his Hertz truck. The white driver, on the other hand, had the official truck with the concerned logo.

Since the launch of Amazon Flex services in 2015, the company allows independent contractors to handle deliveries in their own vehicles. The official uniform isn’t a must for the contractors but the company encourages them to be in safety vests. Some even get the Amazon ones to use in their jobs. Another video went viral last year, where it could be seen a gated community blocking a Flex driver. They weren’t sure if she was there to make deliveries. She was wearing the official Amazon vest.

Yes America is inherently racist. That doesn’t mean every white person is Archie Bunker. It means America is run by a series of systems that reward whiteness and penalize Blackness. These systems exist in almost every major aspect of American life. — Touré (@Toure) May 2, 2021

Some customers have criticized the lack of standard uniform policy because it becomes difficult to identify Flex drivers without the official dress.