White Truck Driver Faces ‘Instant Karma’ After Disrespecting Black Men Trying to Warn Him

“Karma hit so fast for his ignorance,” that’s what people on social media said after a white truck driver rolled his truck straight into a sinkhole in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 26. Had he listened to the Black Samaritans he met earlier, he could have avoided the whole accident. However, his racism got in the way, serving him instant karma.

Vanilla Adams and another local resident, who is also Black, gave him a stern warning about a water main breaking. They yelled at him from the sidewalk on West Third Street and South Pitt Street, warning him about the danger of the amount of water flowing downhill. According to local news outlet WITN 7, the truck driver showed a middle finger to the people who were just trying to help him avoid a major accident.

Adams told the outlet, “We waved him down and tried to prevent him from turning down this way. But you know, he stuck his middle finger and kept going. After he kept going, the car sunk in. So that’s how he got stuck.”

He didn’t really stop there. The truck driver was able to come out of his truck without any major physical injury. However, he didn’t even thank those good Samaritans for their help. Instead, he said, “I don’t want to be rude or anything else, but when a fella of your color comes out and starts waving at my truck…”

The unidentified local resident, who was with Adams, captured the whole incident on a live feed. He walked away from the driver and told his viewers, “I tried to stop this man right here from going down the road, and he gave me the middle finger, and look what happened. The man gave me the middle finger, and look what the f**k happened.”

Needless to say, most of the viewers felt like the truck driver got what he deserved. “I love the immediate Karma,” one user wrote. Another added, “He went above and beyond to be rude and explicit, that’s why the ground swallowed him up.”

Another commentator also joked that the man shouldn’t have helped him after so much disrespect. “The way I would have went in my house and made a sandwich,” they wrote.

A third chimed in, “Racism is expensive.” Adams later revealed that the driver eventually apologized. The tow truck crew arrived shortly after and removed his vehicle from the sinkhole. The street is reportedly still under repair.