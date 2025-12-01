MSNBC News Anchor Katy Tur Reveals Exact Time Donald Trump Started ‘Slowing Down’

The state of President Donald Trump’s health is in the headlines again as news anchor Katy Tur weighs in.

Following a New York Times report, MSNBC news anchor Katy Tur has weighed in on Donald Trump’s health. The report analyzes the many concerns over the president’s cognitive and physical decline. While news pundits eagerly discuss the state of his health, Tur has pinpointed the exact moment when Trump started “slowing down.”

The New York Times article examined Trump’s age-related health struggles, not only his cognitive issues, but also his physical decline which is more evident each day.

The report by the prestigious publication earlier this week revealed an analysis, examining how Trump, 79, has recently reduced his activities. His working hours have decreased leading to concerns over his mental acuity and physical condition during his second term and as compared to his first.

Meanwhile, the concern comes as the oldest president in American history faces more questions relating to his cognitive and physical decline.

During a podcast discussion, Tur told Coles, “You can see Trump slowing down.”

“You could see it during the campaign, even. He doesn’t have the same amount of energy. He’s not as coherent as he used to be,” she added.

“He’s always been not entirely coherent, but it’s different now. He’s slower, his speech is slower, you can see him falling asleep sometimes,” she added. “He’s different. He’s 79 years old, about to be 80; anybody at that age is going to start slowing down.”

“They are things that if you saw them in a relative, you would be concerned,” Coles responded.

Since his second term started, Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the New York Times. Due to this he has instigated multiple lawsuits against the publication, seeking billions in damages and branding it “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” and its “ugly” co-author in an extended Truth Social tirade. However, the Times issued a statement defending its journalism in response to Trump’s post.

While cataloging his achievements, Trump wrote, “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again.” Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost everything that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.”

In July this year, the White House had to address concerns over the president’s health after photographs surfaced revealing swollen ankles and bruises on his hand. They reported that it is caused by a harmless condition called chronic venous insufficiency and his daily aspirin routine. Trump was heard to say at the time that the bruises are caused by shaking so many hands.