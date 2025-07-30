News

Mother Accused of Locking Kids in 100-Degree Car While Shopping at Dollar Tree—Remained Unfazed When Confronted by Police

Published on: July 30, 2025 at 12:39 AM ET

Children left vulnerable in extreme heat while mother showed no remorse.

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
Marianne Isnar, Florida mom arrested for child neglect
Marianne Isnar arrested for child neglect. (Cover image source: Twitter)

After reportedly leaving her children in a car for over half an hour while she went shopping at a Dollar Tree, a Florida mom was taken into custody. Two small children were seen alone in a turned-off vehicle in the parking lot of the company on Homestead Road in Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers, on Sunday, prompting a witness to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The children were strapped into the car when the police opened the doors. The agency made the body camera footage of the incident public. “Are you all okay?” The children responded positively when a deputy asked if it was hot inside, reported Law&Crime.

Marianne Isnar, 42, the children’s mother, emerged from the store shortly after the police began speaking with the children. Isnar reported that she had spent roughly five minutes at the store. “Five minutes? Because I’m hearing like 25 minutes and the car’s not on and the windows aren’t down,” the deputy said. “Any particular reason why you’re leaving the kids in the car?”

Although there were water bottles in the car, nothing was inside, according to another police officer. “Empty, empty, empty,” declared the deputy. Given that the temperatures were in the upper 90s and the heat index was in the triple digits, police questioned why Isnar did not appear more alarmed. Even after the car’s doors had been open for ten minutes, firefighters recorded the temperature inside at 100 degrees, according to the police.

One deputy remarked, “You’d think there’d be a little bit more remorse.” “Zero,” shot back the other deputy. After being transported to the Lee County Jail on suspicion of child negligence, Isnar has since secured a $1,500 bond. The children were given to a relative.

“This woman chose to leave her children in a car during one of the hottest days we have had in Southwest Florida this year,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Let this serve as a clear message, we will not hesitate to hold people accountable for putting a child’s life at risk. We are grateful these children are okay.”

Even after the car’s doors had been open for almost ten minutes, a thermometer showed that the interior temperature had risen to 100 degrees, according to LCSO. According to the report, it was 98 degrees outside.

According to the deputies, the mother of the children, Marianne Isnar, came out of the store after a long time and was then arrested. Thankfully, EMS evaluated the youngsters medically before releasing them to a family member. Isnar has been charged with Child Neglect – Unattended Child in a Motor Vehicle.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *