Hospital Leaves New Mom Shocked With Unexpected Postpartum Gift—She Says, “It Made Me Feel….”

Miracles happen in life when you least expect them. Recently, Nicole Humphrey was on cloud nine when she received a Chanel goodie bag after giving birth to her baby girl in May 2025 at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell University Hospital. The 32-year-old new mom shared her surprise in an exclusive interview with People, saying she hadn’t expected anything like this at all.

The luxury skincare and beauty products inside the iconic black-and-white Chanel bag made her feel “so special.” The gift included $90 bottle of Chanel Gabrielle perfume, a $45 Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue lipstick, and a $38 Le Volume de Chanel mascara.

“I was honestly so surprised — and even more so that they brought it in without me having to say a word,” Humphrey told PEOPLE. “It made me feel really seen.”

The gift included two lash primers, a lipstick, and a body oil. Even though Nicole had heard good reviews about the hospital and its reputation for providing premium care, the unexpected gift lit up the new mama’s mood. The hospital has been giving out Chanel-sponsored gift bags and wellness brochures to all new mothers for more than 20 years.

The tradition began in 2004 after Chanel endowed a $1.5 million annual prize for excellence in obstetrics and gynecology at the hospital. Nicole shared her joy in a TikTok video, which went viral soon after. She added, “Postpartum care in the U.S. is seriously lacking,” she said. “So many new parents feel overwhelmed, and most moms are sent home just days after giving birth, still in recovery.”

In addition, Nicole Humphrey also said that postpartum care in America isn’t holistic and does not adequately provide the necessary care. She highlighted the anxiousness that comes with mothers taking care of their bodies, navigating their emotions, and responding to people, all while learning to hold a newborn baby and mold life’s routine according to it.

“On top of that, most moms are sent home just two to three days after giving birth, while their bodies are still in major recovery mode and sleep is almost nonexistent,” Nicole added. According to a recent Harris Poll, 65% of women feel overlooked after giving birth — a slight improvement from 71% in 2022, but still a matter of concern.

As per the NIH website, many women in America experience a phenomenon called “postpartum depression.” This feeling is usually different from the usual baby blues, which can be a period of acute sadness after the birth of a mother’s baby.

Postpartum Depression includes prolonged periods of sadness, anger, and tiredness after the birth of the baby, having little to no interest in returning to normalcy or doing casual things the mother used to enjoy.

Other symptoms include a strong sense of never-ending guilt of failing at motherhood, or anxious and blurry thoughts, which are primarily negative. Nicole said that “After the emotional and physical toll of labour, getting something so luxurious felt like a small but powerful reminder that I mattered, too.”

Back in January 2023, an Upper East Side mother named Sophia also captured widespread attention on TikTok for getting the same Chanel bag after the births of both her children, a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son. She also announced the news in a classy unboxing video, which received over 1.7 million views. ( via The New York Times).