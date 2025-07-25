Terrified Mom Warns of Being Spiked with Zombie Drug ‘Devil’s Breath’ When Travelling on Train

A mother has warned other young women to be careful when travelling on a train after she believes she was nearly spiked with the zombie drug, devil’s breath, by a complete stranger.

When the first devil’s breath stories began to appear in the media, they sounded so outlandish and sinister that many dismissed them as a hoax.

For years, there had been tales, almost like urban myths, of people in South America being given a drug-soaked business card where the devil’s breath was absorbed quickly through the pores on their hand as they fell into a zombie-like state. Yet it sounded a little too like something out of a Stephen King novel for most people to take it seriously.

Yet when similar incidents began to happen in Paris a couple of years ago, where victims were apparently encouraged to breathe in the drug that left them at the complete mercy of their attacker, the world began to sit up and take notice.

Devil’s breath is scientifically known as the narcotic scopolamine. It has been branded “the world’s scariest drug” because it temporarily incapacitates its victims, leaving them at risk of sexual assault, violence, or theft.

A young mother in the UK believes she was targeted by someone who wished to spike her with devil’s breath on public transport.

The Mirror reports that Aysin Click took to social media to highlight the dangers of her experience and to “spread awareness.”

Aysin explained, “I got on the train and everything was fine, but then a dodgy-looking guy got on, but I thought nothing of it.”

As the train approached a station, Aysin recalled the man approached her and said, “Hi!”

She explained, “I’m a lovely person, so I said, ‘Hi’ too, and then he passed me what looked like a stamp, but it’s clearly not a stamp – it looked more like an acid tablet.”

At first, Aysin thought the stranger was trying to sell her something, and she didn’t guess what his real motives were, so she took the stamp when it was handed to her.

The stranger then bizarrely asked Aysin if she would put a stamp on his letter.

“I said, of course I can. But then I asked him how and if there is a sticker,” explained Aysin.

The stranger then told the alarmed mom that she had to lick it, as if it were an ordinary stamp. Naturally, this set off the warning bells in the Tik Tocker’s mind.

“Bearing in mind he’d had his fingers all over it, I said, ‘No’ and he told me I didn’t have to,” she explained.

It was then that she noticed the so-called stamp was just a little piece of paper.

Talking to her followers on TikTok, Aysin became visibly emotional when she said, “If you have heard of Devil’s Breath, this guy was definitely trying to drug me. It was just me and my child. I could have been drugged, and my child could have been gone.”

She stressed, “This is serious, guys. You need to be so careful when you are out and about because I would have never imagined something like that would happen to me.”

Aysin also revealed that before the stranger left the train, he looked into her child’s pram and said, ‘”Don’t wake the baby.”‘

To Aysin’s frightened eyes, it was like the devil’s breath spiker was casting a “spell”.

She confessed, “She was wide awake – I have never been so scared in my life. So please be careful – I will not be getting public transport ever again on my own.”

The British Transport Police have told Aysin, “We’re really sorry this incident happened to you.”

Another TikTok user wrote: “Devil’s breath’s actual name is scopolamine, and you need to watch the Vice documentary about it, it scared the life out of me what it can do to someone.”