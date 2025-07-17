Mom Left Her 1-Year-Old in the Bathtub to Make Pancakes — But Those Few Minutes Turned Into a Lifetime of Regret

In a heartbreaking incident, a 28 years old mom in Wisconsin left her 1 year old child in the bathtub and went to make sausages and pancakes in the kitchen, which led to the demise of the infant. The mother, Selena Doxzon, was charged on the grounds of neglect of a child resulting in death in connection with the drowning of young Asher Doxzon, her son.

She pleaded not guilty in June and as reported by Law & Crime, “Doxzon appeared in court on Wednesday with her attorney, Lari Ann Kuehn, for a scheduling conference where they formally put in the request for the hearing, which will be presided over by Judge David L. Borowski at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2025.”

She further mentioned that when she had seated the children in the tub, the water “level was just above the height of [the victim’s] belly.” She then left the children in the bathroom and went to the kitchen to prepare pancakes and sausages, which took her some two or three minutes.

After she was done with the cooking, she started to wash the dishes and it was at this point that her 3 year old son walked into the kitchen in a soaking wet state. As Doxzon went to the bathroom with a towel, she found that her 1 year old was floating in the tub with his face up.

As reported by Law & Crime, “As the Defendant entered the bathroom, the Defendant observed [the victim’s] body floating in the water face up. [The victim] was unresponsive, with the water near [the victim’s] face. The Defendant immediately pulled [the victim] out of the water and started screaming for help. The Defendant patted [the victim’s] back, but he remained unresponsive. [The victim’s] lips were blue in color. The Defendant placed [the victim] down on the bathroom floor and attempted CPR. As the Defendant gave [the victim] chest compressions, water came out of his mouth.”

The autopsy mentioned that the cause of death was “asphyxiation as a result of drowning.” Doxzon later admitted that she should have put lesser water in the tub and also mentioned that the 1 year old kid could not walk on his own but could stand up with some support.

Following the incident, she was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bond. While she has pleaded not guilty and might receive a reduced sentence, the maximum penalty for child neglect resulting in death in Wisconsin is 25 years in prison, as reported by Law & Crime.