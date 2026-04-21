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More Than 250 Journalists Urge WHCA to Confront Trump at Correspondents’ Dinner

Published on: April 21, 2026 at 5:32 AM ET

Some reporters plan to wear First Amendment-themed handkerchiefs or lapel pins.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Journalists, Trump, WHCA Dinner
Journalists target Trump before WHCA dinner (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ President Donald J. Trump)

More than 250 journalists signed an open letter urging the White House Correspondents’ Association to confront Donald Trump at this week’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. They want the president to be called out for alleged attacks on press freedom, Fox News reported.

The letter read, “We, the undersigned, call upon the White House Correspondents’ Association to use the occasion of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press.”

It continued, “President Trump’s systematic, sustained, and unprecedented attacks on the free press… render his presence at such an event a profound contradiction of its purpose.”

The Daily Beast reported that the letter also mentioned that some reporters planned to wear handkerchiefs or lapel pins with the words of the First Amendment.

The letter added, “We also urge the WHCA to reaffirm, without equivocation, that freedom of the press is not a partisan issue and that the Association will not normalize this behavior but instead fight back against any officeholder who has waged systematic war against the journalists whose work the dinner celebrates.”

According to Fox News, notable journalists who have signed the letter include former CBS News anchor Dan Rather, former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson, and former NBC News anchor Ann Curry, among others.

Trump did not attend the event during his presidency but is supposed to attend this year, The Independent noted.

The outlet also reported that Trump has a contentious relationship with the press. In February 2025, the Trump administration barred Associated Press reporters from covering Trump’s events because they refused to refer to the “Gulf of Mexico” as Gulf of America.

Other than that, Trump also sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it published a report on a birthday letter that Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump had denied these claims, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, finding no actual malice.

Trump’s legal team had stated, “President Trump will follow Judge Gayles’s ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants.”

In response to the letter sent to WHCA, a White House spokesperson highlighted Trump’s Truth Social post in which he declared he would attend the event.

He also said he was invited “very nicely” by the WHCA to attend, as reported by Fox News. Trump also claimed that WHCA should “admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T.”

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