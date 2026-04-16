Mohsen Rezaee’s Threat Against US Vessels Raises New Fears Amid Peace Efforts

Mohsen Rezaee, the former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, issued scathing remarks about Donald Trump and made bold claims.

Speaking on state TV, Rezaee stated Tehran’s missiles could down American ships, according to Agence France-Presse.

He said, “Mr. Trump wants to become the police of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this really your job? Is this the job of a powerful army like the US?” as reported by The Times of Israel.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Senior Iranian General: Sink Every Ship, No Ceasefire Until Deal Mohsen Rezaee rejected continuing the ceasefire, vowing to sink every ship without letting any escape. He called Trump a gambler, accused him of being controlled by Netanyahu, and claimed Zionists control… https://t.co/qfGhZgrl8I pic.twitter.com/84mjnhegiN — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 15, 2026

Rezaee added, “These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missiles and have created a great danger for the U.S. military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles, and we can destroy them.”

Rezaee is also the military adviser to Iran’s current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The New York Post reported that Rezaee challenged the claim that Iran’s navy had been destroyed, asking, “Why does the United States not dare to cross the Strait of Hormuz?”

He said that Iran would not leave the Strait until their terms were met, which he claimed were controlled by Iran, not the U.S.

He added, “Based on past negotiations, agreements must be drafted more carefully, with a stronger focus on economic issues.”

Rezaee even stressed that Iran is prepared for war, stating, “Unlike the U.S., which fears prolonged war, Iran is fully prepared and experienced in long-term war. Unlike previous talks where the other side set the terms, Iran is now setting the preconditions.”

He also said that he was not in favor of extending the ceasefire, claiming that Iran “would take thousands of hostages and for each hostage we would get a billion dollars.”

As reported by CNN, Iranian officials and Pakistan’s military chief would meet in Tehran to discuss peace talks with the U.S. On top of that, Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold diplomatic talks over their conflict.

As reported by CNBC, Trump said he was “trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.”

U.S. President Donald J. Trump spoke about ending the Iran War in a currently unreleased interview filmed Tuesday with Fox News. Trump: “I had to divert because if I didn’t do that, right now, you would have Iran with a nuclear weapon. And if they had a nuclear weapon, you would… pic.twitter.com/HkN2Slsxlz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 15, 2026

He added, “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years.”

The New York Post reported that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House is optimistic about peace talks with Iran.

During a briefing, she stated, “We feel good about the prospects of a deal,” adding, “It’s obviously in the best interest of Iran to meet the president’s demands.”

Leavitt also rejected claims that the administration is seeking to extend the ceasefire. She told reporters, “That is not true at this moment. We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks.”