Miriam Margolyes Praises King Charles, Tells Queen Camilla ‘He’s Just Wonderful’

In a time when the British Royal family is in a dire situation, with tensions mounting over former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, King Charles received a heartfelt message from renowned star Miriam Margolyes.

As the Royal family is dealing with this difficult situation, a surprising and emotional moment came from actress Miriam Margolyes. The actress, who is recognized for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, reportedly met Queen Camilla during an event at St James’s Palace.

Margolyes and the Queen attended the event held for the Women of the World organisation, which simultaneously brought together many well-known women who work in charity, activism, and public life.

During a greeting line, Margolyes reportedly warmly welcomed the Queen with kisses and friendly words. As per Mirror UK, she said “Hello darling, how are you?” and went on to gush about how ‘wonderful’ King Charles has been in such a difficult situation.

“Will you tell His Majesty that we love him and we want him to get better and to take no notice of anyone who criticises him, because he’s just wonderful?” Margolyes stated. To which the Queen laughed and tapped her on the shoulder.

Queen Camilla then added, “I will bear that in mind.” Miriam Margolyes then thanked her before the Queen moved on to greet the next guest.

Miriam Margolyes asked the Queen to tell the King: “We love him and we want him to get better and to take no notice of anyone who criticises him because he’s just wonderful.” Camilla, who is hosting a reception to celebrate Women of the World, replied: “I will bear that in mind” pic.twitter.com/03K7ehDy0U — Emily Ferguson (@emilyinpalace) March 10, 2026

Later, during the same event, Queen Camilla gave an important speech about violence against women and girls.

The Queen has supported organisations helping survivors for more than 15 years, and thus shared a strong public message on the issue of violence and harassment against women, especially in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

“To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone.” The Queen spoke at the event.

“We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow, and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls,” she then added.

Miriam Margolyes’ comment on King Charles III comes amid scrutiny around the royal family following the arrest of 66-year-old ex-Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The situation has sparked public protests and renewed attention on the scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein. As per People, during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the public gathered outside the historic church holding protest signs and heckled royal family members.

King Charles is met with chants of ‘What did you know?’ about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein amid a protest at Westminster pic.twitter.com/u9A7cEaJnb — The National (@ScotNational) March 9, 2026

While some people held photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor that were previously released in Epstein-related documents, others carried signs questioning the king, “Charles, what did you know?”

Since then, public pressure on the royal family has increased, with UK citizens asking the palace to speak more openly about the scandal. King Charles has already addressed the situation briefly, and has assured that “the law must take its course.”

The King also promised that the royal household would cooperate with the police investigation, while adding that he felt “deep concern” about the serious allegations surrounding his younger brother.