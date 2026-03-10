Protesters Confront King Charles, Prince William And Kate Middleton Over Andrew Controversy

A palace insider said protesters had heckled King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attended the Commonwealth Day service. Protesters brandished a row of bright yellow posters reading, “What did you know?” seemingly referencing former Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, other signs were held by protesters, including anti-monarchy messages and other references to Andrew. Protesters shouted, “Not my king,” “Parasites” and “What did you know?” as the royals appeared.

The Commonwealth Day service was the largest gathering of the royal family since Andrew, 66, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. His arrest is the first of a royal since King Charles I was beheaded for high treason in 1649. Moreover, that arrest sent shock waves through the House of Windsor, while raising questions about privilege and accountability.

“If it comes out that people knew stuff – whether it be members of the family or police or staffers — then heads must roll,” Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy, told People.

“Other events have rocked the monarchy, but something from within – where someone is being arrested – is very different. This is much more serious,” the palace insider added.

The former prince and Duke of York, now dubbed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was alone at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate on February 19 when police arrived to arrest him. It was shortly after 8 am that Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Epstein, and drove him away in an unmarked police car.

The news of the arrest broke soon after, while images of police arriving at Sandringham spread around the world, while Andrew’s family, led by Charles, was learning of the arrest.

“This is the place where the Queen spent her last birthday in April 2022,” Jobson said about Andrew’s former home. “Four years later, it’s been raided by the police. It beggars belief.”

Andrew was then taken to Aylsham Police Station, where they read him his rights and held him there for 11 hours before being released, but still under investigation. An image of Andrew slumped in the back of the vehicle quickly went viral online, and even ended up hanging in the Louvre in Paris.

“It is the ultimate humiliation,” a palace insider said.

The former prince’s arrest came almost four months after Andrew was stripped of his title as prince and was ordered to leave his longtime home at Royal Lodge in October 2025 over his connection to Epstein.

King Charles spoke of the arrest in a brief statement, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. Let me state clearly: The law must take its course.”

Meanwhile, according to Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, the king’s wording was deliberate. “It was a way of distancing himself,” she said.

While news of Andrew’s arrest spread beyond the palace, attention turned to his closest family, including his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who shared the Royal Lodge with him, and hasn’t been seen in public for months, traveled abroad.

Meanwhile, Fergie is facing renewed scrutiny over her own past dealings with Epstein and whether she will be questioned in Andrew’s case.

Both of their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been keeping a low profile, but were reportedly “in a state” following their father’s arrest.

“Their focus is on protecting their own children from this,” a source said.

While he has been released under investigation, and without bail conditions, King Charles’s younger brother faces an uncertain legal road. Andrew could stay in legal limbo for weeks, or months, as police examine the documents released by the US Department of Justice, while heightened scrutiny of those connected to Epstein, that apparently reveal he shared information with Epstein during his work as the UK’s trade envoy.

If Andrew is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Moreover, the government is considering legislation that would remove Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, where he currently stands as eighth, behind Prince William, his children, and Prince Harry and his children.

“When these things went on, he was Prince Andrew, Duke of York – right at the heart of the royal family,” says Jobson. “The problem will be who knew what, when they knew it and why nothing was done.”