Miley Cyrus Reveals How Mom Tish’s Weed Gave Wiz Khalifa a Panic Attack: “I Fake It to Be Cool”

In a candid revelation, pop star Miley Cyrus shared some shocking and jaw-dropping anecdotes about her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her potent weed stash.

Miley known for her tumultuous past and challenging journey to sobriety, appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction to discuss her experiences.

As per People magazine, during the conversation, Miley recalled how her mother’s weed once caused rapper Wiz Khalifa to have a panic attack.

She recalled, “I will randomly take one small puff off my mom’s joint, pretty much never because it’s way too strong. My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack cause her weed was too heavy. The other day I came to her house, maybe the last time I smoked her weed was a couple of weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever, and I couldn’t drive for what felt like three days. And I didn’t know who I was.”

Intriguingly, Miley spilled the tea and revealed that she was the one who introduced Tish to marijuana. She remarked, “So what happened was we had gotten some weed when I lived with her — me, the background dancers, the band and everyone. And I had told my mom separately, ‘I think this could be really good for you.’ My mom had a lot of anxiety, she had trouble sleeping, and just in general she was kind of high-strung. So I said, ‘I think you’re really going to like this,’ and she said, ‘OK but just don’t tell anybody because I’m a good Christian woman.’ But she loved it, she had the best time. And she’s smoked weed ever since.”

Miley, who has embraced sobriety since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2019, shared that she is an occasional smoker.

She added, “Usually I fake it to be cool for my mom. Like, I don’t even smoke. It doesn’t do anything, that’s the point. All my friends who are stoners — my mom — she always says, ‘What’s the point of that?’ And I say, ‘It’s weed, but it doesn’t get you high.’ And she says, ‘Useless!’ But it does help me out in some ways,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Moreover, Tish, who co-hosts the Sorry We're Stoned podcast with her daughter Brandi, has not hesitated to discuss how marijuana has influenced her life.

She claimed, “I actually feel like I would’ve been… I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like, 46. And so I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun…I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then.”