Naughty Miley Cyrus once tricked her late grandmother, Loretta, into baking weed brownies with the rapper Snoop Dogg. The 30-year-old singer's recent TikTok video, a part of her Used To Be Young series, revealed the funny anecdote. The Wrecking Ball singer's latest video revealed the "prank" she played on her deceased grandma while hosting VMA's in 2015.

"This is when I was hosting the VMAs, and this was one of the scenes I had written because I knew I really wanted a couple of things in the show," reported Insider. She was committed to include psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, drag queens, her grandma, and her pig.

"So Snoop Dogg was the perfect kinda like connection," added Cyrus. That's when the idea of making her grandma bake 'edibles' with the 51-year-old struck. She also shared that she wrote the skit herself. "It's my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn't know is that they were actual edibles."

The singer added, "RIP, she'll never know," as per Entertainment Weekly. Cyrus' grandmother died in August 2020. The Angels Like You singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, added more context to the 'baking story.' "Oh, except on the ride there, cause I'm bringing Mom to the set, and they give her her apron, [she asked] 'Why does this say — my name's not Mary Jane!'"

From behind the camera, Tish said, "I was like, 'I don't know, Mom.'" The 2015 VMA sketch showed Cyrus high on the weed brownies baked by her grandma with Snoop Dogg. So because of the substance influence, the rapper turned into Cyrus' talking pig. In the clip, she said, "These Mary Jane brownies are strong. Where'd you get them?"

The Bad Decisions rapper responded, "I made them with the OG. An old granny. Specifically, your mammy." The segment then cuts to Cyrus' expression of disbelief, followed by an unreal video of her grandma with Snoop Dogg in the kitchen. Her other TikTok videos under the same series reveal amusing anecdotes of the singer's life.

For instance, she shared her flirtation story with Ariana Grande, her (in)famous post-Grammys outfit, a controversial topless photoshoot, and some more solemn segments like discussing her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and her "magical" Malibu home. She is close to her family, and Cyrus had an equal attachment to her late grandmother.

In August 2022, Cyrus mourned the death of her beloved grandma, whom she lovingly addressed as "Mammie." She expressed her grief on her Instagram account, "Even though you are gone... NOTHING has or ever will change." She continued her tribute, "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine."

During one of her red carpets, Cyrus revealed her grandma's personality. "She is the fiercest person I know; that is all I know. She is my inspiration and fashion icon."

