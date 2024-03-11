Miley Cyrus Arrives to Watch BF Maxx Morando's Performance Amid Family Drama with Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus and guitarist Maxx Morando have remained close. The two first ignited romance speculations when they were spotted holding hands at the Gucci Love Parade fashion in 2021. The Flower hitmaker and the Liily drummer are said to have moved in together as of February, and are "very happy," marking the next phase in their relationship. In a rare outing, Cyrus was photographed looking radiant on Saturday night. She had driven up in a black van to The Echo nightclub in Los Angeles, California, to support her partner's performance. The Wrecking Ball songstress accessorized her all-black leather outfit with dark sunglasses and signature red lips. According to The US Sun, Cyrus' 'happy' public debut comes during a period of turmoil in the family following the marriage of her mother Tish to her younger sister Noah's former partner.

📸 | Miley Cyrus fue vista anoche (09/03) en Los Ángeles saliendo de un show de Liily, la banda de su novio Maxx Morando. #2 pic.twitter.com/LLGJQtvwme — Miley Cyrus Venezuela ⚓ (@MileyCyrusVEN) March 10, 2024

The feud between the Lonely songstress and her mother began when a source shared with Us Weekly, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him. The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.” Us Weekly said in early March that Tish was "fully aware" of her younger daughter's contact with Purcell before she entered into a romantic relationship with the Prison Break star.

The This is Us songstress "was not Dominic's ex" during his connection with her mother in 2022, an insider revealed. To prevent her sibling from attending Cyrus and Purcell's August 2023 wedding, the Party in the USA songstress allegedly decided to "take her mom's side" and did "everything in her power," according to another insider. “Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider alleged.“Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.” Reportedly the Cyrus family matriarch is "not open to any reconciliation" with her youngest kid, while the Make Me songstress "refuses to communicate" with her elder sister.

🚨 Miley Cyrus debuts new song “The End Of The World” a diss track to her sister Noah Cyrus.



— Noah’s 2020 EP is called ‘The End Of Everything”.



pic.twitter.com/CKHQFu8QTe — Bardi In Hawaii parody | MILEY GRAMMYs (@ifuseekbardi) March 7, 2024

Another source exclusively told People that, "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all." "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy," the insider added. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has moved in with her longtime boyfriend, "She is very happy with him," a source told People. The source added: “Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years."

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the Grammy’s audience pic.twitter.com/DjE00hi6eM — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) February 5, 2024

"She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.” Moreover, Morando is known to have written and produced credits for the songs Handstand and Violet Chemistry on Cyrus' 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation.