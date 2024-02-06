Miley Cyrus Takes a Cheeky Jab at Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth After Her First Grammy Win

Stepping into the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus delivered a captivating performance of her chart-topping track Flowers from the Endless Summer Vacation album. Adorned in a silver Bob Mackie minidress, Cyrus roused up the audience with her amazing performance, which included notable figures like Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini, who couldn't resist dancing to the rhythm. Cyrus infused her live act with her unique, sassy style as she sang the lyrics "I didn't wanna leave you... but I did," as well as, "I didn't wanna fight," she cheekily remarked, "But we did," alluding to her high-profile split from Hunger Games actor, Liam Hemsworth. This represented Cyrus's inaugural live TV performance of the song since its release the preceding year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Post-performance, Cyrus' fans, known as "Smilers," flooded social media with praise, applauding her for what they interpreted as shading her ex and 'winning the breakup.' The sentiment intensified after Cyrus, holding her first-ever Grammy, humorously referenced the lyrics during her acceptance speech: “I didn’t want to leave you, but I had to. I didn’t want to fight—but we did. Started to cry but then remembered—I just won my first Grammy!” She was still in contention for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Miley Cyrus accepting her first grammy… I’m emotional 🥹 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/S9aeTLpUzA — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

Flowers and the Endless Summer Vacation album received multiple Grammy nominations that bagged Cyrus a Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Social media reactions mirrored the sentiment, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) boldly stating, "Miley Cyrus stood up there on stage and said 'f--- you Liam Hemsworth' with her whole chest, like that man should never show his face in LA again." Another commenter added, "If I were Liam Hemsworth, I would feel defeated for very good reason," per OK! Magazine.

'Why are you acting like you don't know this song?' — Miley Cyrus threw some surprising ad-libs into her celebratory performance of 'Flowers,' following her first Grammy win pic.twitter.com/hSm6num7e3 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 6, 2024

Cyrus, who earned her first Grammy nomination in 2015 for Bangers, was just 22 at the time. Her second nomination came in 2022 for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero. Reflecting on her past controversies, Cyrus shared with British Vogue that her infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance was a deliberate move to distance herself from the Hannah Montana character. She explained, "I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents. I am who I am.’"

everyone on the internet coming together to celebrate miley cyrus winning her first grammy pic.twitter.com/jRl55TXjxB — bayareajonas✨ (@BayAreaJonas) February 5, 2024

Amidst the accolades and success, Cyrus' recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, has prompted the artist to walk down the alleys of memory lane and revisit her days in the limelight and her journey from a child star on Disney's Hannah Montana to the multifaceted and celebrated artist she is today.