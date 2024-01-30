Amy Robach's 'Rainy, Lazy Day' Ignites Concerns Amid Relationship Turmoil

Amy Robach, former GMA3 host, found herself indulged in a "rainy, lazy day," spending quality time indoors with her Maltipoo in her lavish New York City apartment. The seemingly serene day took a different turn as fans noticed the absence of her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, prompting concerns after recent revelations about their relationship issues.

In a TikTok and Instagram video posted by Robach, she flaunted the cozy setting of her apartment while donning a relaxed ensemble. Wearing a hooded pink sweater, blue jeans, and plastic frame glasses, Robach provided a sneak peek of her view through floor-to-ceiling windows, capturing the rain outside and the city traffic below. The video featured moments of her playing fetch with her dog, Brody, adding a touch of lightheartedness to the day.

Intriguingly, Holmes was absent from the video, posing questions about the status of their relationship. This comes on the verge of Robach addressing split rumors in an Instagram post last week, where she and Holmes walked arm in arm, assuring fans that they are still together. In an Instagram clip, Holmes explained, "We wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you've been hearing, we are still together. We're hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It's something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put it out there, but at this point, I'm glad we did."

Robach further added, "Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that yes, we like to put pictures of us smiling like everyone else, and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real, and we want to be transparent, we wanted to show all the sides of us."

As per The U.S. Sun, the duo recently confronted relationship issues on their podcast, the Amy & T.J. Podcast. The episode delved into the challenges of working together on the podcast. Amy shared, "We're spending hours and hours side by side, working on things. We work differently, we've discovered, when it comes to brainstorming, coming up with ideas, thinking about guests, and thinking about content. I like to talk it out, and brainstorm and throw things out and up, and you like to quietly do your thing by yourself. And so what we've ended up doing is sitting in silence for hours next to each other, and it's exhausting. I'm not great at that."

She further added, "Obviously, with everything else going on in my life, I've felt extremely disconnected from you, and I'm somebody who I think, especially when I feel the way I do I've realized that I do want and need and prefer physical touch, words of affirmation, communication. So when I'm sitting next to somebody, who I know we're both working hard, but I feel is completely emotionally removed from our relationship. So it's the struggle of, yes, we've always worked together and gotten along, but this is a different kind of working together. The last few days, I've felt disconnected to you."

Robach's revelation about feeling shut out and disconnected raised concerns among fans, prompting them to express sadness for the star. The couple has weathered challenges since their relationship began, facing public scrutiny and professional consequences, including being let go of their roles on the ABC show GMA3. Robach's marriage to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue ended, as did Homes' marriage to Marilee Fiebig, with both ex-spouses later finding solace in each other's company.