Michelle Obama Shares Barack’s Unexpected Words After Her Mom Died—‘You’re…’

Mothers are the safest and most peaceful place in any child’s life. No matter how grown ups they are, they will always be the little sweethearts to their moms. Losing a parent, no matter at what age, is devastating and heartbreaking beyond words.

The former First Lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson had to suffer this unbearable loss when their mother Marian Robinson passed away on 31st May, 2024. Confirming the painful news on social media, Michelle wrote, “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed.”

In the recent episode of the IMO Podcast, that the former FLOTUS hosts with his brother, the siblings discussed what it felt like after they lost their mother. “That’s really when you become an adult.” Michele also revealed what her husband and the former POTUS Barack Obama had to say after her mother’s death. She said, ““Barack was saying, you know, ‘Well, you’re next up’”.

To the comment, Michelle replied, “I was like, ‘I’m not really ready to be next up. I told him, ‘You’re next up and Craig is next up.’ I delegate that power to you.”

A person bidding goodbye to their mother, irrespective of how aged they are, is always painful. Talking more about how it was like after their mother left for her heavenly abode, Michele further said, “Its when your parents are not in that spot of managing and maintaining. That’s going to happen at some point where each of us in our own lives, we become the parent, we become the convener, we become the glue.”

This picture is from election night. Obama had no parents with him, as his father left when he was two, and he lost his mom to cancer. So Marian Robinson took his hand, and they waited together. ♥️ Love deeper than words. My deepest condolences to Michelle Obama and family. pic.twitter.com/SPdUZceaDv — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) June 1, 2024

Craig further revealed, how their mother had been preparing them to manage the blow for years. “The listeners should know that mom’s been threatening to drop dead for 20 years. She has been preparing us for this. So, she left very direct instructions on what she wanted and how she wanted things to be. We had to take that into account.”

Fraser C. Robinson III, father of the two, passed away in 1991. Both the siblings mentioned the irreplaceable loss and utmost grief that came with the loss of their respective parents. And, they both left them with “big shoes to fill.”

Talking about about the loss, Michelle explained how mothers and fathers are the one and only and like a peaceful shade above the head, no matter how old an individual gets. “It’s a major shift in your life. “I don’t care how old you get. Mom and dad are mom and dad. Even when I was taking care of mom, I still gotta listen to her. I can sort of boss her around but in the end, she’s my mother,” said Michelle.

Michelle admitted that irrespective of the fact how much a person knows, having mother by their side is like a relief because she is someone who would always have more knowledge on a matter or the perfect solution to anything complex.

The mother-of-the-two concluded, “There’s a comfort level in that, knowing that no matter how wise or experienced I am in the world, mom always knew more.”

Scroll below for rare glimpses of Michelle Obama with her beloved mother, Marian Robinson.

Michelle’s heartwarming mother’s day post on 2024, where she gave tribute to ‘all the moms out there’ and wrote for her mom, “My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family.”

Barack Obama held utmost admiration for his mother-in-law, Marian Robinson. In a heartfelt statement following her passing, he described her as “the best mother-in-law anyone could hope for.”

In a beautiful snap, the former First Lady captured with her daughters Malia, Sasha and her mother.