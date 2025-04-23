New Clip of Barack and Michelle Obama’s Date Night Has Internet Convinced They are Done

Some matches really do feel heaven-sent, and for years, Michelle and Barack Obama have been just that. The kind of love story that makes headlines for all the right reasons. But of course, when people see something that’s beautiful, they start digging for cracks.

When it comes to them, the internet just can’t calm down. And now, the divorce watch has officially reached peak unhinged.

It doesn’t matter if they’re out enjoying date nights or posting lovey-dovey selfies. People are still convinced the Obamas are done for. The latest drama? A now-viral video of the former First Couple exiting Osteria Mozza in D.C., which only threw more fuel on the rumor fire.

Barack and Michelle Obama spotted on date night in DC restaurant where former prez dined alone as divorce rumors swirled https://t.co/zpZc5KF5E2 pic.twitter.com/qZfrUcjZAt — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2025

The footage is now circulating on TikTok and Instagram. It shows Barack and Michelle walking down the restaurant stairs to a round of applause. Barack, ever the charmer, paused to shake hands with the staff. The former FLOTUS followed closely behind. It looked like a sweet night out… or did it?

TikTok detectives had thoughts. “I thought Barack was her bodyguard at first lol,” one user joked. Another comment on X read, “Putting on a show for whoever cares.”

“Sounds like a photo op to me,” another user commented.

One more comment read, “I thought he was banging Jennifer Aniston.” The opinions don’t stop here. One person even wrote, “What happened to them? They look awful!”

What could’ve been a sweet couple moment quickly turned into internet speculation, especially after eagle-eyed fans noticed Sasha and Malia spent Easter solo, with no sign of mom or dad in sight. Fans quickly stitched together clips and theories faster than you can say scandalous. For some, the timing was just a little too convenient.

They don’t look happy in the most recent photo — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) April 22, 2025

To be fair, this isn’t the first time the Obamas tried putting the rumors to bed. Back in January, Barack shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Michelle, complete with a hand-holding restaurant pic. Still, that didn’t stop the “Where is Michelle?” whispers at public events.

Then came Valentine’s Day. The couple dropped matching posts, a cozy selfie with heads touching and loving captions. “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama,” Michelle wrote on Instagram and X.

Cue the haters. “You are so fake. Your relationship is fake,” one person replied. “You’re lying so badly lol He is cheating on you hahaha,” another wrote.

And when Barack hit up a Clippers game solo on March 5? You guessed it. Chaos. Twitter threads turned into mini courtrooms debating whether Michelle skipping a basketball game was a clear sign of trouble. (Never mind that she rarely tags along to games in the first place.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Eventually, Michelle had enough.

On April 8, during an episode of the Work in Progress podcast, she finally broke her silence on the endless rumors, and didn’t hold back. “This year people were — they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she said.

But with the internet being the internet, the drama isn’t dying down anytime soon. Whether they’re sitting courtside, posing in selfies, or enjoying pasta in D.C., it seems the Obamas will never be allowed to just… live.

Michelle and Barack are still happily married, The internet, however, is committed to manifesting a messy split, no matter how many selfies they post.