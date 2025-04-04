Michelle Didn’t Want the Money—She Wanted Barack

Michelle Obama is a very well-educated, well-articulated, and well-known personality. She is smart and capable. And has all the right answers.

Her and Barack Obama‘s love story is one for books. They both came from nothing and made their own names. Barack Obama may have been the President of the United States, but it was Michelle who won the hearts of everyone everywhere.

She has proved time and time again that their partnership is not just based on superficial aspects. It has deeper meanings and hard work.

The former first lady discussed her relationship with Barack Obama. Michelle talked about the risks she took for her marriage. This conversation took place on Wednesday’s episode of her “IMO” podcast.

“IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” is a new weekly podcast that Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson started. Guests from the entertainment, sports, health, and business sectors appear in the series.

Robinson posed the question, “Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?” to Michelle. It was during a discussion about striking a balance between dating and ambition.

💬 “Uh, I married one.” — Michelle Obama didn’t choose a paycheck, she chose potential. Before Barack became President, he was just a man with a dream—and she believed in it. 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/Kywq43mu6b — Project Casting (@ProjectCasting) April 3, 2025

To this, Mrs. Obama responded that she married one. For the unversed, Mrs Obama is not only the former first lady but an attorney, too. And in her husband’s words, better than him.

Michelle then talked about how her career and life shifted after she met Barack. After meeting her now-husband, the novelist, lawyer, and mother of two went into detail about how and why she quit corporate law.

“I started to ask myself some important questions, like ‘what do I really care about?’ and ‘how do I give something back?’ @michelleobama opens up on the decision that led her to quit her law firm job and pursue serving others. 🙌 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/tDpbXYmdHr — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) February 1, 2019

She then told Robinson how Barack assured her that he would always have her back and would always be there. That assurance is so much more important than a bigger paycheck, she said.

She added, it was important for her that her partner is ready for hard things in life and will be there. But she also understood that she has to be there too when a hard life comes for him.

When Barack and Michelle met, she was on a track to become a corporate lawyer in a big law firm in Chicago. Barack, on the other hand, was just an intern. Though she was not interested in him, it was his dedication and perseverance that won her over.

“I am not throwing away my shot!” @BarackObama accepts the Democratic nomination for President. August, 2008. #ObamaLegacy pic.twitter.com/fVVLYyfY36 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 13, 2017

Barack Obama entered politics in the 2000s, and Michelle Obama’s transition from the private sector to public service was truly put to the test. She gave up her own profession to raise their two girls. She devoted herself full-time to his campaign during his 2008 presidential race.

These remarks during this conversation came at a very crucial time. The internet has been on fire about the separation rumors of Obamas. The couple has maintained silence and decided for the rumor mills to run their course. All the while, Barack left a beautiful and romantic caption under Michelle’s picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Rumors may come and go, but a couple like Obamas seldom comes around.