‘They’ve Been Through So Much’—Michelle and Barack Obama Unbothered by Divorce Rumors, Insiders Say They Don’t Care What Others Think

Barack Obama and Michelle’s relationship has always captured the world’s attention as the duo has continued to radiate the ‘ideal couple’ vibes. But lately, whispers of trouble in paradise have taken a front seat. Discussions have flooded social media whether the much loved former first couple is ready to call it quits!
Well, after more than 32 years of love, is it really that easy to walk away? From the looks of it, not quite.
Michelle Obama’s absence from recent major events, including Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, has only encouraged the rumors. And though Barack Obama publicly celebrated her on social media for her birthday in January and Valentine’s Day in February, the speculations didn’t hit a pause.
“We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainties,” Michelle shared during her appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13. Her return to the stage was her first in more than two months; and she didn’t shy away from talking about the challenges she and her husband have been through.
“People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years in the White House, but beyond?” she said. “Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way, a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip….”
The sentiment rings truer than ever. Despite the media chatter and constant theories, those close to the Obamas insist that their bond is strong. “The Obamas have been through so much that, at this point, they feel no need to publicly address that kind of talk,” an insider revealed. “The last thing either of them wants to do is try to explain their relationship to people.”
But that hasn’t stopped others from speculating. On January 22, Meghan McCain stirred the pot on her podcast, revealing, “I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people… serious journalists.” Political reporter Tara Palmieri chimed in, adding, “I’ve just heard that they live separate lives.”
Living independently at times isn’t unusual for the couple and it hardly signals trouble. “They’ve been married for three decades and don’t need to be on top of each other 24/7,” the insider explained. Over the years, both Michelle, 61, and Barack, 63, have been candid about their marital struggles. They even went for couples therapy to strengthen their relationship.
This past year, however, has been particularly hard for Michelle. Her mother, Marian Robinson, passed away. “It’s been a rough year,” she admitted at SXSW. Taking a step back from the spotlight, she chose to grieve privately. That decision might had a role to double the rumors.
“She simply chose to stay out of the spotlight for a while,” the insider noted. “It hasn’t helped that she’s been under a lot of pressure to be more outspoken on current events, but she’s never liked politics — that’s Barack’s thing.”
Instead, Michelle has been consistent with her passion of empowering young people. Her new podcast, IMO (short for In My Opinion), which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, offers advice and personal insights; a sharp opposite to the political sphere. “It’s right up her alley,” the insider said. While the podcast features heartfelt anecdotes about family life, she’s made it clear that Barack has an important presence. “It’s not like she avoids saying his name,” the insider pointed out.
Barack, too, has shown nothing but admiration for Michelle. “So proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram on March 18. Despite the ongoing rumors, their public displays of support haven’t faded.
“They’ll always have each other’s back,” the insider affirmed. “They’re confident in their relationship and don’t care what anyone thinks.”
In a world eager to scrutinize and judge, the Obamas seem to have mastered the art of standing strong together; even when apart.