Forget Divorce Rumors—Michelle Obama Just Exposed a Whole New Marriage Problem with Barack, and It Starts at Bedtime!

Michelle and Barack Obama might have spent years charming America and the world as a picture-perfect couple, but recently, whispers about marital trouble and possible divorce have started making rounds faster than Barack’s infamous delays.

Michelle’s absences from key events and the former President turning up solo have been the center of these speculations. And, amid these growing theories, she has now dropped a fresh revelation about their marriage! Enough to tease the audiences with an inside look at something they absolutely can’t see eye to eye on.

Wait. Before you jump to any dramatic conclusions, this isn’t another celebrity breakup saga—far from it, in fact. Michelle Obama has very playfully exposed her very relatable differences with husband, Barack. That gives you a glimpse into their bedtime battles and humorous punctuality clashes.

Well, all of these definitely show that these two are still very much united on the positive front.

What exactly happened?

In a sneak-peek clip from an upcoming episode of the “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” podcast, the 61-year-old former first lady shared her perspective on bedtime, and called it “the best time of the day.”

“My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed,” Michelle confessed. “He just doesn’t understand.”

Michelle further made it clear that how much fond she is of the nighttime rest. She said that she “relishes” climbing into “some good sheets” when the evening air turns “cool.”

The conversation too a humorous turn wen she mentioned that she’s “game” to socialize when guests are visiting and her internal struggle is to “not go to bed before the sun goes down.” Michelle noted that her preferred sleep time is “anytime after dinner.”

.@MichelleObama is not gonna lie: bedtime is the best time of the day! Full episode drops on 3/20! pic.twitter.com/vznStVndQi — Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie) March 19, 2025

Previously reported by OK!, Michelle, now a podcast host, was candid in discussing another issue she has with Barack during a conversation with her brother, Craig Robinson, on the premiere episode of their joint podcast “IMO.” It aired on Wednesday, March 12.

“Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me,” Michelle explained to her brother.

Craig further intervened with a reference to Barack’s tendency toward lateness and his Hawaiian heritage. “Because he was on that island time.”

Michelle then took a walk on her moments of frustration. She recalled how “when it’s time to leave,” Barack would often delay their departure by “getting up and going to the bathroom,” among other things. Expectedly, it led them to be tardy for their scheduled appointments.

“I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure,” Michelle said.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former First Lady Michelle Obama released this awkward footage with her brother Craig Robinson in an attempt to promote their new podcast titled “IMO.” pic.twitter.com/cqNQrPuOOf — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 12, 2025

In recent months, speculation around possible marital problems and even divorce rumors have reached its peak. As mentioned, Michelle has been out of the public eye more frequently and Barack has been spotted solo on at least three separate occasions without her.

The divorce rumors began gaining traction in January, after Michelle was absent from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Barack attended the funeral alongside current President Donald Trump.

Despite ongoing speculation, the Obamas have been very consistent to stick to a united appearance on social media. Both Michelle and Barack shared messages of affection and admiration in their social handles to mark special occasions like Michelle’s birthday and Valentine’s Day.

Michelle Obama is wearing Barack’s tan suit and everyone is focused on her hair. SMH. https://t.co/wsJfFfUMEZ pic.twitter.com/SdK1q2IbKf — e-beth (@ebeth360) March 20, 2025

A source close to the couple during their time at the White House addressed the nature of their relationship to Page Six. They explained, “They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple.”