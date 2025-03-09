Michelle Doesn’t Join Barack Obama at Public Events Anymore—Here’s When They Were Last Seen Together

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been the golden couple of politics ever since he took over the Oval Office in 2008. However, separation rumors about this couple have been making rounds for a few months now. There has been news of Barack having an affair with Jennifer Aniston, a rumor she vehemently denied.

Then, the news of Michelle living separately at their Martha’s Vineyard house was also popping up.

However, when Barack posted a sweet message on his wife of 32 years, Michelle’s birthday, the trolls went quiet. Last Month, on Valentine’s Day, the couple showed their love for one another by posting romantic messages on social media. But the speculations haven’t died down yet.

Barack Obama has been making several appearances in public. All these have been solo appearances through. These began when he attended Jimmy Carter’s funeral service alone. That was the first time the speculations of trouble in their marriage began. Michelle Obama was famous for keeping up with the protocols. Therefore, her absence from such an event got people talking.

CNN says that “Michelle” Obama has a “scheduling conflict. She is still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation.” Incredibly disrespectful, and this would be 24 hour news if Melania did this. pic.twitter.com/mnEVLj5ttE — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 9, 2025

Then, when Michelle Obama denied the invitation to Donald Trump’s inauguration, Republicans came after her. She was ridiculed for not attending the ceremony, but Barack Obama attended the event alone.

Barack Obama’s latest solo outing is Wednesday night’s NBA game. He was seen in LA for the Clippers game. He was with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder. The slippers were playing the Detroit Pistons at Inuit Dome in Inglewood.

Barack Obama gets a loud ovation from Clippers fans pic.twitter.com/TVuKmFrMBT — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 6, 2025

Obama may have attended the game alone, but fans rejoiced in his presence. He was welcomed with a huge ovation from everyone in the 18,000-seat arena.

Barack, along with his daughters, was seen enjoying a classy meal at the Anajak Thai restaurant in Sherman Oaks on Tuesday, the evening before the Clippers game.

TMZ reported that Obama was seen with his daughters, but Michelle skipped the dinner.

According to Daily Beast, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were last seen together in LA last December. The couple was presumably on a dinner date. They were previously seen together during the DNC, when the former first couple went to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama share the stage at the #DNC #DemocraticNationalConvention 📷 Getty pic.twitter.com/IC2G37gSXx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 21, 2024

Despite several rumors, speculations, and troll posts, Obama has been handling their marriage issue very delicately and intelligently.

Michelle made a heartfelt statement in January to honor Hadiya Pendleton. Hadiya was a star student, athlete, and majorette who performed at President Obama’s second inauguration just days before her death in 2013.

Michelle referred to herself and Obama as “Barack and I” in her Instagram post before later referring to him as “my husband.” The couple announced plans to create a memorial garden in the 15-year-old’s honor at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago in the upcoming years.