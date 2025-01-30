Michelle Obama Breaks Her Silence Amid Marriage Rumors, Says “Barack and I…”

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s marriage has been under scrutiny for quite some time now. It is alleged that the couple who has been married since 1992 might be heading for divorce. In the summer of 2024, InTouch Weekly, in its print edition, hinted at the closeness between Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston.

Though the FRIENDS star rubbished the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Obama never came forward to address it.

Just when people had moved over this gossip, reports of troubles between Barack and Michelle surfaced in the media. It was further fueled by Michelle’s absence from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, Michelle has now broken her silence and indirectly hinted that all is well in her marital life. On Wednesday, Michelle, on the official website of The Obama Foundation, announced that The Obama Presidential Center would be honoring Hadiya Pendleton.

Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed while sitting on a park bench in Chicago with her best friend. Just eight days before she was celebrating @BarackObama‘s second inauguration in D.C. with her majorette squad. Like so many others, the Obamas were heartbroken by her story. pic.twitter.com/n8fVrMjg3x — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) January 29, 2025

Pendleton was just 15 years old when she was killed in a tragic shooting a week after she performed with her majorette squad at the second inauguration of Barack Obama in 2013. In her statement, Michelle referred to Barack as her “husband” and thus silently rubbishing separation rumors without actually addressing them.

After sharing Pendleton’s story, she further wrote, “I can’t help but hope that, through the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I can help young people just like Hadiya find their own place in the world, and build lives worthy of their dreams.”

Michelle’s use of words and future plans of opening Hadiya Pendleton Winter Garden at the Obama Presidential Center hint that Barack and her marriage isn’t as rocky as the world believes. The former first lady concluded that there are still a few years before the memorial garden opens.

Prior to this, Barack Obama indulged in PDA when he wished his wife on her birthday. When the rumors of his affair were at peak in mid of January, the former president took to his social media on January 17 and shared a picture of him and Michelle holding hands over the dinner table.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

Michelle replied by tweeting, “Love you, honey” (heart and kiss emoji).

Well, this display of affection should hopefully put a stop on the rumors about their marriage.