Michelle Obama Scolds Barack on Podcast & Reveals Who Convinced Her to Let Him Run for President

Higher Ground, the media outlet established by the former first lady Michelle Obama and president, launched “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” (short for “in my opinion”) on Monday. The first two episodes, which included an introduction and an interview with actress Issa Rae, were released on Wednesday.

Michelle Obama, 61, claimed that Barack Obama, 63, had a terrible habit of being late during the introductory episode. The author of Becoming said to the audience, “Well, Barack, he had to adjust to what ‘on time’ was.” Robinson remarked, “He was on that island time,” seemingly alluding to Obama’s childhood in Hawaii.

“I got this husband who’s like when it’s time to leave, it’s three o’clock, he’s getting up and going to the toilet!” Michelle Obama went on. ‘Dude, dude, like a three o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ I said. For example, don’t start searching for your glasses right before the three o’clock departure.

Nevertheless, she noted that “he’s improved over 30 years of marriage.” The mother of two, who is also the father of Malia and Sasha, said she taught her girls to be on time.

“If they’re doing anything with me, they are early, so they’ve learnt how to snap to it.”

A spokesman for Barack Obama was contacted by Newsweek via email for comment. Podcast hosting is nothing new for Michelle Obama. Her website bio states that the Michelle Obama Podcast “was the most successful original in Spotify history, bringing in more women listeners over 40 than any other podcast,” having debuted in 2020.

Michelle is SPILLING the family secrets! 👀 @MichelleObama is telling America how Barry gets on her nerves, how he doesn’t understand people, and—surprise!—she wasn’t the only one frustrated with @BarackObama when he was in office. #MichelleSpeaks pic.twitter.com/APl6IcbRFb — Rylie Nhel Conol (@ConolNhel46) March 13, 2025

Robinson, on the other hand, hosts the Ways to Win podcast on Higher Ground. Michelle Obama shared her reasons for wanting to launch a podcast in 2025 on Instagram on Monday.

“A lot is happening in the world at the moment. She told her 56.8 million followers on the platform, “We’re living through some complicated and confusing times, and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, ageing parents, and more.”

Craig is one of the people I turn to whenever I have anything on my mind,” she continued, referring to her older brother. He always gives me the humor, wisdom, and insights to get through any situation. We’ll discuss our viewpoints on some of your enquiries together. Furthermore, we won’t be working alone. Friends, specialists, and unique visitors will join us along the road.

In his new book, former President Barack Obama speaks about Michelle Obama’s opposition to his 2008 presidential run. He writes that she told him, “I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?” https://t.co/w8kYpzvDAX pic.twitter.com/MakyXGg9qJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 16, 2020

“I will tell the truth. We don’t know everything. However, there will be a wide range of viewpoints—a great deal of education. “As well as lots of laughter,” the Chicago native said. “Because we all need some moments of light right now.”

Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, had to convince his sister to let her husband run for the position of world leader. In the first episode of their new podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” she told Robinson, “Without my big brother, I couldn’t have survived eight years in the White House.” “You persuaded me to back his campaign,” she added. “He was also astute enough to realise that he needed to approach you and pitch the idea to you.”

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has launched a new podcast “The IMO Podcast” with her brother Craig Robinson instantly sparking controversy for it’s resemblance to the original “IMO podcast” from the UK created by 3 friends from Uganda 🇺🇬 & Nigeria 🇳🇬 #michelleobama pic.twitter.com/rYjozGJ8O2 — Forever Ugandan 🇺🇬 (@foreverugandann) March 12, 2025

Obama said that Robinson’s wisdom was put into practice and that he was a crucial asset to them during the campaign and her husband’s eight years in the White House. She added, “And that meant you put your money where your mouth was.” “I mean, I could rely on you to be there for me when I needed you during the campaign, the mini-campaigns, and our time in the White House.”

New episodes of IMO featuring Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson will be available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and any other podcast app every week.